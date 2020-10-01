Remodelers, outdoor living businesses experiencing big demand for building

0 shares Share

A year when many people stayed at home more than ever meant they looked inside and outside and didn’t always like what they saw.

It’s led to a big year for home remodeling and outdoor living upgrades – and you’ll get the chance to see some examples of it firsthand at the upcoming Showcase of Remodeled Homes and Outdoor Living Showcase.

Weller Brothers Landscaping

“So many people are so busy or have been in the past that they don’t have time to stop, take a breath and see what needs to be done,” said Spencer Larsen, a partner at Oakridge Nursery & Landscaping, Inc. and chair of the Outdoor Living Showcase.

“It’s been one of our best years. We ran out of seeds and annuals, and we bought everything we could buy. People have been really eager in planting gardens, and the silver lining is now a lot of kids are getting into gardening. For us, we’re always competing in families’ budgets with an annual vacation and this year, most people spent it as a staycation and decided to invest in making a spot at home where they could hang on.”

His project on the showcase, a home in the eastside Arbor’s Edge neighborhood, is an example of a new trend called the “underdeck oasis.” It takes advantage of often un-used or under-utilization space underneath homeowners’ decks.

Oakridge Nursery & Landscaping

“It almost creates an addition to the home – an outdoor room that’s covered and you can hang out there if it’s raining, or it’s big enough that parents and kids have their own areas.”

The family in this home “eats outside almost all the time,” he added. “So they have some dried-in space with heaters and the goal is to get people outside as long as we possibly can before the weather isn’t conducive.”

This project includes a separate pizza oven that can use wood or gas, a fridge, sink, grill, trash, storage and a bar-island with seating that swings out as needed.

“It’s also crazy how many people are building pools,” Larsen said. “The pool guys can barely keep up. I had a few clients that want a pool and they had to get on the list a month ago for next year.”

Before and after:

Bluestone Landscape Co.

The trend with pools is to add outdoor kitchens “with grills and fridges so they can be out there all day,” he said.

The event runs this Saturday and Sunday, Oct. 3 and 4, from 12 to 5 p.m. features 12 projects that are located throughout Sioux Falls and Hartford. Here’s a look at some of the before-and-after transformations:

Amdahl Construction Co.

Bruner Construction

Amdahl Constuction Co.

Reid Knutson Construction

“The remodelers are crazy busy,” Larsen said. “My suggestion is to plan now, connect with a builder and recognize it might take a little while to get on a schedule.”

New guidelines at the event this year ask that participants not touch surfaces in the homes and that those who are potentially sick, the elderly, at risk and children do not tour. Hand sanitizer will be available at all locations.

Tickets are $5 for the entire event and can be purchased at each project location during event hours. To learn more and see a map of the projects, click here.