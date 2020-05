0 shares Share

May 1, 2020

Shoppers showed huge support for local makers during the first ever 605 Made Virtual Market. Many items sold out, but there are some left, and you potentially can place an order once more are available.

Email knottygnome605@gmail.com to follow up on items you see below! And thanks to the 605 Made sponsors: The First National Bank in Sioux Falls and the South Dakota Retailers Association.