Respiratory therapist

JOB SUMMARY

The scope of work for a Respiratory Therapist includes assessment, therapeutic intervention and education for patients with cardiopulmonary disorders or associated complications. Respiratory therapists assess individuals to prevent, detect, monitor and manage disease and complications. Respiratory therapists provide therapeutic interventions to directly impact cardiopulmonary health as well as overall health status according to established goals and interdisciplinary care plans. Respiratory therapists provide education to promote preventative care, self-management, enhanced cardiopulmonary health and quality of life. Performs regular assessments of patients and the equipment they are using in order to adjust therapy. Collect and/or analyzes patients’ blood and other specimens to determine levels of oxygen, carbon dioxide and other gases. Measures the patient’s lung capacity to determine if there are any impairments. Offers diagnosis results and treatment suggestions based on the analysis of the patient.

About Sanford Health:

At Sanford Health, we are dedicated to the work of health and healing.

Every day, we show that commitment by delivering the highest quality of care to the communities we serve.

We are leaders in health care and strive to provide patients across the region with convenient access to expert medical care, leading-edge technologies and world-class facilities.

In addition to strong clinical care, we also are committed to research, education and community growth.

We engage in medical research to not only discover innovative ways to provide care but also to find cures for common diseases.

We continuously seek new ways to achieve our vision of improving the human condition here in your community, across the region and around the world.

The entire team at Sanford Health recognizes the value of healthy families and communities.

We continue to gain momentum and expand our reach. Together, we can make a positive difference now and in the future.

