Restaurant Roundup: Argentinian restaurant menu, hot chocolate bombs, free chicken sandwiches

Oct. 29, 2020

Chef Ellen has started carrying Sub Zero Desserts’ hot chocolate bombs, which come in seven flavors. Sub Zero owner Jessica Rooney said she has been dropping off about three dozen bombs every day this week at the prepared-meal business at 69th and Western, and they’re gone within a couple of hours. Reserved orders can be placed through Sub Zero’s website, and they’ll be ready in about a week’s time, Rooney said.

Our pestering for an update might have helped! After a six-month absence, the traveling On the Hook Fish & Chips food truck will be back in Sioux Falls on Friday. It will be parked at Tractor Supply Co. on North Cliff Avenue from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Follow the Facebook event page for updates.

WoodGrain Brewing Co. has put together its fourth annual Halloween candy and beer pairing. Choose from eight flights that pair three pours with candy bars, sour candies and more. Today is the final day, and the brewery is open from 3 to 10 p.m.

Lupulin Brewing Co. is throwing a celebration Saturday morning that involves cartoon ghosts. The brewery is opening at 10 a.m. “Scooby Doo” will be playing on the TVs until noon. There will be a build-your-own doughnut bar and a breakfast-inspired infusion beer. French Toast Ale is an amber ale infused with maple syrup and vanilla. Onesies are encouraged by not required.

You might have second thoughts taking the first bite of this cookie! Josiah’s Coffeehouse, Cafe & Bakery has a fun spin on monster cookies that will be available through Halloween. Other decorated cakes and cupcakes are available.

Tarquin Argentinian Restaurant opened recently at Benson and Cliff. Here’s a look at the menu.

The new Chef Lance’s on Phillips has released an architectural rendering of what its future patio will look like. Construction has started on the west side of the building, so that entrance to the restaurant is closed. Diners are asked to use the door on Phillips Avenue.

Hunny & Bunny is coming out of its winter hibernation for one night. Another food truck had to cancel, so it will be serving food starting at 7 p.m. at Twisted Nightmare’s haunted attraction at the 8th & Railroad Center.

The pandemic is putting a twist on Sanaa’s 8th Street Gourmet’s annual fundraising dinner for Feeding South Dakota. The meal from 11 a.m. to. 2 p.m. Saturday will be served as takeout with curbside pickup. The suggested donation is $10 per meal, and all proceeds go to the nonprofit.

Chef Sanaa Abourezk and her staff have fun making vegetable artwork while they’re prepping. Here’s the latest creation in honor of Halloween.

Rudy M. Navarrete’s Catering is putting on its annual fundraiser for LifeScape. Navarrete will have an all-you-can-eat taco bar from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 5 to 8 p.m. Sunday in Liberty Hall, a new event venue in the former VFW building at 49th and Minnesota. The price is $10 for the buffet or a suggested donation of $5 for two tacos for takeout. Curbside orders are available by calling 605-681-6674. All proceeds will go to support LifeScape.

Navarrete’s also is adding Brandon to its regular pop-up restaurant sites. Tex-Mexican entrees will be served from 5 to 9 p.m. every other Wednesday starting Nov. 4 at the VFW.

Sassy Cakes & Coffee will start stocking its cooler at Stacey’s Vintage, Art, Boutique near the Tea exit on I-29 with soup next week. Owner Ashly Nordmeyer, who recently closed her cafe space in Harrisburg, will offer a few choices in 16- and 32-ounce containers for $5 and $8. They’ll be dropped off every Wednesday, and orders can be placed in advance to ensure availability. The first week’s flavors are sweet pulled pork chili, chicken noodle and loaded potato. Sassy Cakes also sells cupcakes, keto cakes and other treats, and takes orders for birthday and other special cakes.

Falls Overlook Cafe by Stensland has new hours for fall. The café at Falls Park is open from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Thursday through Saturday. It will open in the evenings for hot drinks and treats once the Winter Wonderland lights are turned on Nov. 20.

Severance Brewing Co.’s winter hours start Sunday: noon to 6 p.m. Sunday, 2 to 9 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday and noon to 11 p.m. Friday and Saturday. The taproom can be rented out for private parties on Mondays. If you stop by, try the newest fall release: Apple Cobbler. It’s a sour ale with apple and cinnamon.

Wendy’s is making it possible to try the new Classic Chicken Sandwich for free with any other purchase through its app. The offer is good through Nov. 8. The sandwich is made with an all-white meat chicken breast, mayo, tomato, lettuce and pickles.

McDonald’s has expanded its McCafe Bakery lineup to include three new items: apple fritters, blueberry muffins and cinnamon rolls. According to McDonald’s, they’re the first additions to the bakery lineup in the past eight years.

