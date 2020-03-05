Restaurant Roundup: Coronavirus doughnuts, new Look’s specials

0 shares Share

March 5, 2020

One cafe is taking a lighthearted approach to the coronavirus worries. CNC Food Factory in the Avera McKennan Fitness Center at 41st and Southeastern is making “coronavirus” doughnuts decorated with “eyes” and a “face mask” covering the hole. There’s also an “antidote” doughnut with a Hot Tamale “pill.” “We have had lots of people laughing and giving them a try,” said Stephanie Brown, who owns the cafe with her husband, Andrew. “It’s our way of trying to laugh about things and make it a little lighter. It’s South Dakota’s first “taste” of the coronavirus.” Side note: All of the cafe’s doughnuts are baked instead of fried.

Look’s Marketplace has started specials on Sundays and Mondays. On Sunday, get a pizza and two glasses of house wine for $20 all day. Super Terrific Family Food Sunday Funday runs from 4 to 9 p.m. with a special menu of barbecue, pizzas and kid-friendly sides. Starting at 4 p.m. Mondays, Look’s has a special pizza menu and half-price bottles of select wines in the restaurant.

K Restaurant is having its inaugural First Friday dinner after changing its business model in mid-February to focus on catering, classes and special dinners. The longtime restaurant on the boardwalk at the 8th & Railroad Center will offer appetizers, entrees and desserts. Dishes include mussels, sea bass, New York strip, roasted chicken breasts, BBQ Shrimp & Grits and a vegetarian offering of gnocchi, butternut squash, spinach, onions, toasted walnuts and gorgonzola cheese. Reservations are recommended. Customers also can call to order favorite desserts they’re missing – cowboy cookies come to mind — and pick them up that night. Owner and chef Tina Kuehn also has three wine dinners scheduled and a lineup of cooking classes for April and May.

The Cookie Jar Eatery is putting eight of its treats in a March Madness-style competition to find the fan favorite. The first matchup is Friday, pitting the Special K Bar against edible cookie dough. For $3, customers will get a sample of each treat, and the one with the most votes in the ballot box at the end of the day will move on to the next round.

Downtown breweries are competing once again in Mash Madness, looking to upset defending champion Fernson Brewing Co. Fernson, Gandy Dancer Brew Works at Monks, Remedy, Severance and WoodGrain are making special beers for the Downtown Sioux Inc.-sponsored competition that begins Friday and runs through March 22. Beer drinkers can use the DTSF Digital Passport app to rate the contenders.

The winning burger in another DTSF competition — Parker’s Bistro’s creation for January’s Downtown Burger Battle — is still on the menu. The restaurant kept it on the menu through February, and it’s popular enough that the burger will continue into March. The restaurant’s creation features a Wagyu patty served with house-made green chili bacon, Havarti, Fresno jelly and a jalapeno popper all on a brioche bun.

Dairy Queen is celebrating its 80th birthday with a Blizzard special. Through March 15, buy one at regular price and get the second one for 80 cents at participating locations.

Caribou Coffee is giving away its new Bousted sparkling and blended caffeinated drinks for one hour Monday. Get a free small craft soda, sparkling or blended juice or sparkling water between 2 and 3 p.m. at participating locations. The new drinks are made from caffeine from coffee beans without the coffee taste and come in a variety of fruit flavors.

Starbucks customers can’t use their own coffee mugs or tumblers for now, but they can still get a discount. The company has temporarily suspended the use of personal cups to help prevent the spread of coronavirus. Customers can still get 10 cents off a drink if they bring in a mug — even if it doesn’t say “Starbucks.”

Sunny’s Pizzeria has changed its hours. The restaurant on 26th Street next to the University of Sioux Falls campus opens an hour earlier for supper – at 4 p.m. on weekdays instead of 5. Here are the hours:

