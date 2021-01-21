Restaurant Roundup: Expanded cocktail bar, rum-soaked pineapple on pizza

0 shares Share

Jan. 21, 2021

JJ’s Wine, Spirits & Cigars has started its event room for expanded seating for The 3.0 Bar. The business hasn’t been setting up events because of the pandemic, so it decided to put the space to use. Four tables for up to six people are spread across the room. Customers can order cocktails and food. Hours for the event room are 3 to 8 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday. Reservations are recommended.

You might think putting pineapple on pizza is a sin, but a rum-soaked version could make all the difference. The Kunu is the featured pizza this month at Look’s Marketplace. It’s topped with Canadian bacon, pork belly, rum-soaked pineapple, jalapeno, red onion and a house barbecue sauce. And a housekeeping note: The gourmet marketplace along Prairie Green Golf Course on 69th Street has started winter hours and is closed on Mondays. It’s also closing earlier on Sundays at 7 p.m.

We’re really curious about the “mad scientist” or “drunk uncle” who came up with this combination. Lupulin Brewing Co. has teamed up with Blake’s Hard Cider for a promotional pairing called PB & Jam. Take a can of Lupulin’s CPB, a chocolate peanut butter porter, and mix it with a can of Blake’s Triple Jam. You can buy the beverages at Lupulin, 2425 S. Shirley Ave., or at some liquor stores.

Intoxibakes has joined the hot cocoa bomb craze. Flavors include classic, salted caramel, cookies ‘n cream and Strawberry Quik. While the bakery in downtown’s Jones421 Building is known for its boozy cupcakes, it’s up to you to create a boozy bomb. Just add a shot of Rumchata, Kahlua, Bailey’s Irish cream or bourbon to your cocoa.

To celebrate Mardi Gras, Swamp Daddy’s Cajun Kitchen is taking King Cake orders. Get a traditional cake with a cinnamon sugar filling for $24. Find the slice with the traditional plastic baby, and you’ll have good luck for the coming year. Orders can be placed through Feb. 16 by messaging the restaurant through Facebook, its website or at cravin_cajun@yahoo.com.

Heading into its fifth season, Tillford Rye Farm between Brandon and Garreston is starting a CSA. The Community Supported Agriculture program works like a subscription service. Buy a share and get weekly boxes packed with a variety of produce throughout the growing season. Tillford plans to grow 40 kinds of vegetables and fruits, along with herbs and flowers. Shares come in three sizes, from individual to couple/small family to large family. The farm is offering a discount through January. For information, send an email to tillfordryefarm@gmail.com.

The Breaks Coffee Roasting Co. is taking a week off to just “chill.” The coffee shop at 311 E. 12th St. will be closed from Sunday through Feb. 1. Stop by before 3 p.m. Saturday to stock up on kilos and regular 12-ounce bags of beans or grab a pre-made Big or Li’l Break.

Exit 5 Bar & Grill at SpringBrooke Events, Golf & Grill in Beaver Creek, Minn., is reopening Friday. The restaurant closed temporarily in late November after the state limited service to takeout only because of the pandemic. Exit 5 will start using the newly remodeled lower level. It will be open only two nights a week, Friday and Saturday, beginning at 6 p.m. Closing time will depend on demand. Exit 5 also will be open during the final NFL games. A new menu includes loaded French fries, onion rings, cheese curds, bone-in and boneless chicken wings, pulled pork nachos, sandwiches and flatbread pizzas.

