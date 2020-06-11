Restaurant Roundup: Food Mama returns, Wagyu sandwiches, Rosé Day

0 shares Share

June 11, 2020

The food truck Food Mama has returned for its second season. Customers can find Joe and Yvonne Garcia in their white trailer every weekday except for Tuesday in the same spot as last year: a parking lot at 11th Street and Cliff Avenue. Hours are 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

On Tuesdays, they’ll likely be back to their regular spot at Filly Flair on the west side of the Renner exit on I-29. The menu, which is “Tejano style with a little Cali twist,” includes tacos, tostadas and rice bowls. Meat choices are ground beef, steak and shredded chicken.

This year, because of their popularity, the seasoned chips that are part of some of the entrees, will be available to purchase on the side. In addition to the seasoned version, they’ll come plain or spicy, Garcia said. A couple of additions to the menu at the end of last season will be back: a stuffed bell pepper and a fruit tostada. Find updates on Food Mama’s Facebook page.

Sioux Falls Taco Rides have been canceled for the year because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We miss hanging out with your all, but we’d feel awfully bad about it if anyone got sick on our watch,” the organizers said in a social media post.

“Since we don’t have a DeLorean that’ll take us to the future to see how this summer turns out, we’ve decided to play it cautious and ditch the rest of the large group taco rides for 2020. We’re going to ride bikes and eat tacos with the friends and family members we feel comfortable hanging out with in person, and we hope you’ll all do the same.”

Bone Daddy’s Smokehouse and The Phoenix Lounge in Harrisburg are starting a weekly bike night in the parking lot. The first Weekend Wind Down Bike Night will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Sunday. Much of the menu will change every week, but to kick it off, Bone Daddy’s will serve sticky ribs and buffalo chicken, pulled pork or brisket sliders. Smoked flatbread pizzas will be available every week. A dollar from every meal and proceeds from a 50/50 drawing will be donated to Those Guys A.B.A.T.E. for the Children’s Home Society.

Love rosé wine? Look’s Marketplace is celebrating its third annual Rosé Day at 2 p.m. Saturday with a wine tasting on the patio. Sample 12 rosés, get a tasting passport, commemorative tasting glass and a special Look’s Walk Around Rosé Sausage for $50. If you’d rather host your own party, get a case with bottles of all the wines for $200. Those will be ready to be picked up Friday. Get tickets for the tasting here, or reserve a case by emailing mel@looksmarket.com.

Dakota Snow has opened its trailer at Thunder Road Family Park. It’s the third location for the family-owned business. The Thunder Road site serves shaved ice and Dakota Snow’s signature shaved ice, which includes a scoop of ice cream and toppings. Hours typically are 1 to 7 p.m. Sunday through Thursdays, 1 to 8 p.m. Friday and noon to 8:30 p.m. Saturday.

Chef Lance’s Cafe & Catering is having a “fire sale” to celebrate its second anniversary. Buy two family meals, and get one free through next week. Meals are available for delivery or pickup on weekdays, and the menu changes every Friday. Order online, and use discount code FIRE as many times as you want. Keto-friendly meals are available for delivery on Tuesdays.

Fans of Phnom Penh Restaurant have a few more days to enjoy their favorites before the family takes its annual vacation break. The restaurant on North Minnesota Avenue that serves Cambodian, Thai, Vietnamese and Chinese dishes will be closed from June 14-24.

Capriotti’s Sandwich Shop is taking its offerings to another level with American Wagyu from Snake River Farms. There are three sandwich choices and a salad featuring the highly marbled beef that’s knowing for being tender and rich in flavor.

The new Dairy Queen Summer Blizzard Treat menu has arrived. New flavors include Oreo cheesecake and frosted animal cookie. There’s also a new Dilly Bar that’s dairy-free, gluten-free and plant based. It’s made with a coconut cream-based protein and covered in a crunchy chocolate coating.

Papa John’s Pizza has a new menu item that’s described as “the cheesy, melty, crispy folded pizza invention of your dreams.” The Papadia comes in four choices: Philly cheesesteak, grilled barbecue chicken and bacon, meatball and pepperoni, and the Italian with salami and sausage.

Fazoli’s has a new 5 Under $5 menu. Options include a small spaghetti or fettucine alfredo, two slices of pizza, the Chicken Parm Pasta Duo or the Fettuccine and Ravioli Bake. Of course, breadsticks are included.

Power Plate Meals has added family-size meals. The frozen dinners include four servings and can be reheated in the oven or microwave. Current offerings are tater tot hot dish and chicken bacon mac and cheese.

Hibachi Grill & Supreme Buffet is working on its comeback, and Erbert & Gerbert’s is closed temporarily after an employee tested positive for COVID-19. Check the list below to stay up to date on your favorite places for food and drink.

Here’s a look at other headlines from the past week.

