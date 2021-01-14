Restaurant Roundup: Food trucks, dessert burgers, new menus

0 shares Share

Jan. 14, 2021

The inaugural Food Truck Tuesday at Liberty Hall was such a success this week – thanks in part to temperatures in the 40s – that organizers are planning to keep it going even beyond next week’s already scheduled offering. Most of the trucks ran out of food, said Liberty Hall volunteer Lynn Albers, who helped organize the event. Next week, Fat Kid Filly’s, Old Skool Rippers & Balls, Tacos de Gringo, Watecha Bowl and likely one more truck will be there. The event runs from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the parking lot at Liberty Hall, 49th and Minnesota. And you don’t have to eat in your car or haul the food back to work — there’s room for 50 to 60 people to eat inside, Albers said. Food trucks also will be part of the craft and vendor shows that run from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. every Saturday through March. “We’re hoping to have two or three every weekend,” Albers said. This weekend, diners will find Fat Kid Filly’s, Tacos de Gringo and Watecha Bowl.

In a twist on this month’s Downtown Burger Battle, Prairie Cocoa & Confections claims to have the sweetest offering. Chef Keyes Clemmer is known for her edible art. Her “burger” creation is made from cake and brownie, and the “side of fries” are made from sugar cookie dough. They can be ordered online and picked up Saturdays this month at Clemmer’s pop-up shop at Papa Woody’s Wood Fired Pizza in the Jones421 Building on North Phillips Ave. She’ll be there with other grab-and-go treats, including hot cocoa bombs, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

And a bakery in the Jones421 Building has brought back its dessert burger this month. Intoxibakes’ double chocolate brownie cupcake is big enough for two people, and $1 of every purchase goes to the Sioux Falls Area Humane Society. Two restaurants in the building – Swamp Daddy’s Cajun Kitchen and Papa Woody’s Wood Fired Pizza – also have burgers in the Downtown Burger Battle, so you can have both savory and sweet options.

The latest featured menu at 22Ten Kitchen Cocktails spotlights dishes named after members of the culinary team. “The dishes created are a representation of our culinarians’ signature style, vibe, and how they love to eat and arrange flavors,” the restaurant said in a social media post. The menu will be available through Feb. 11.

The Rush Bar & Grill has a new $7 lunch menu with seven options, including a hot hamburger plate. The special is good from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Lupulin Brewing Co. is starting an event called Take the Glass. Order a pint of beer, and get a matching glass to take home. Fashion Mullet IPA kicks off the series on Wednesday. “Supplies are super limited. Once they’re gone, they’re gone,” the brewery said on social media.

DaDa Gastropub at 402 N. Main Ave. has added a “pay it forward” board. Pay $7 to buy a drink for someone you think deserves one. It can be a worker like a music teacher or police officer or a characteristic like “rode bike here.” Browse the board when you arrive, and there just might be a free drink waiting for you.

Gateway Food & Lounge is known as “Arrowhead North” during Kansas City Chiefs games, and this weekend, the southwest bar is creating its own tailgate party with an 8-foot-by15-foot big-screen TV in the parking lot. There will be a beer tent and heaters for the Browns vs. Chiefs and Buccaneers vs. Saints games on Sunday. Food and drink specials include a pitcher of domestic beer and a wing basket for $20, beer buckets for $15.50, domestic beer pitchers for $11 and 25-cent doubles for some drinks.

The new food truck Tacos de Gringo, which made its Sioux Falls debut at the first Food Truck Tuesday at Liberty Hall, has Super Bowl bundles that will feed four to six people or 10 to 12 people. The food will be delivered the day before the game, which is Feb. 7. Order one by sending a message through Facebook or calling 605-777-5122.

Denny’s is offering two free pancakes and free delivery with every online order at order.dennys.com through Monday. Click the box at checkout to score the free flapjacks.

Here’s a look at other food and drink headlines from the past week.