Restaurant Roundup: Free pints, holiday pop-ups, food court closure

Dec. 17, 2020

Two catering chefs who share a kitchen are hosting their Sweet & Savory Holiday Pop-Up on Saturday. Chef April Austin of Cakes and Confections by Chef April will have decorated cookie assortments, holiday cookie decorating kits and snack bags with caramel corn, holiday Chex mix or dipped pretzels. Chef Jeni Thomas of Dinner Birdie will have take-and-bake meals. Choose from a sausage, egg, roasted tomato and onion strata; a cinnamon streusel French toast bake; or beef tenderloin tips. The shop will be open from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 3638 S. Southeastern Ave.

Looking for something different for a holiday meal this year? Nikki’s La Mexicana is taking orders for tamales, a traditional Hispanic holiday food. Nikki’s spreads masa, a type of corn flour dough, on soaked corn husks, adds seasoned meat, rolls them up and steams the bundles until they are cooked. Choose from pork or chicken for $20 for a dozen. Call 605-335-4126 to order by Sunday for pickup any time before Christmas Eve. For a Scandinavian specialty, try the rullepolse at Uncle Ed’s Specialty Meats. The butcher shop on the east side of Sioux Falls has been making the cold cut at the holidays for a dozen years after a few customers started requesting it, and “it’s been a huge hit ever since,” owner Ed Munce said. It’s flank steak, pork shoulder and beef chuck that’s seasoned between each layer, rolled up and soaked in a brine. It’s cooked and sold ready to eat at $25 a pound.

A downtown flower shop that’s known for its homemade fudge has expanded its treats to include hot roasted nuts. Jerry Palleschi, who owns Young & Richards Flowers with his wife, Cindy, roasts almonds, cashews and pecans and coats them with a cinnamon sugar glaze. They’re kept in a warmer. Get a cone of nuts for $5 or three for $12. The shop at 222 S. Phillips Ave. is open daily.

Fernson Brewing Co. is offering a free pint with the donation of gently used winter gear that will go to those served by the Bishop Dudley Hospitality House. The offer is good through January.

The new food truck Old Skool Jersey Rippers & Balls is selling its Sicilian rice balls as a take-and-bake item. New Jersey natives Francisco Gajardo and his father-in-law, Ron LePree, make the balls with a creamy risotto that’s mixed with ground beef, peas, marinara, mozzarella and Parmasan, and then breaded. They come par-fried and frozen, ready to be finished off in a fryer, air fryer or oven. Get a half-dozen for $15 or a dozen for $30. They come with homemade marinara and crema, which Gajardo describes as “a ranch base jazzed up with citrus, parsley and spices.” Order them online.

The “Wolfpack” behind the butcher counter at Look’s Marketplace has packaged up the seasonings they use for their barbecued meats. Stop by the market on East 69th Street and ask for the Wolf Kisses all-purpose rub.

Family-style to-go meals are back at 22Ten Kitchen Cocktails. They’re available Sunday through Thursday, serve three to five people and range in price from $30 to 45. Choose from eight entrees: kung pow bowl, sweet chili chicken, grilled chicken or salmon, pasta primavera, penne alfredo, shrimp tacos or mac and cheese with mushrooms and bacon. In addition to entrees, customers can order a loaf of focaccia, salad and chili shrimp or brussels and artichoke dip. Order online through ChowNow.

Josiah’s Coffeehouse Cafe & Bakery is offering a take-and-bake egg bake with eight ready-to-eat caramel or cinnamon rolls for the holidays. The final pickup day is Dec. 24, and orders must be placed 48 hours in advance. Egg bakes come with spinach, mushroom and ham or bacon, sausage and ham, and will feed eight people “generously.”

Fat Kid Filly’s is keeping the food truck running as much as it can this winter and also has a stand in the Denny Sanford Premier Center that’s open when the Sioux Falls Stampede plays. It started up a weekly “take home” menu of barbecued meats, sandwiches and sides. The most recent addition is the tailgate platter. For $100, get 20 wings with a choice of dry rub, 2 pounds of pulled pork, a half-gallon of black bean and corn salsa with chips, 20 Italian pinwheels and a veggie tray with homemade ranch and bleu cheese.

O So Good Restaurant in Garretson is having a take-and-bake pop-up Tuesday, Dec. 22, in Sioux Falls. Chef Omar Thornton is serving crawfish with shrimp mac and cheese. Regular size serves one to two people for $10. Family size serves four to six people for $35. Order online until 2 p.m. Monday. Pickup starts at 5 p.m. Tuesday in the parking lot of the East 10th Street Pizza Ranch.

Leeann Chin has permanently closed its restaurant in the food court of The Empire Mall. The mall was closed for three months in the spring because of the pandemic, but the regional chain never reopened the Sioux Falls location.

Lupulin Brewing Co. won a gold and two bronze medals in the U.S. Open Beer Championship that drew more than 6,000 beers representing more than 140 styles. Lupulin, which has microbreweries and taprooms in Sioux Falls and Big Lake, Minn., received a gold for its Doppelbock. CPB took a bronze in the peanut butter beer style category, and Rubuscubus earned a bronze in the barrel-aged fruit beer style division. Stop by Lupulin at 2425 S. Shirley Ave. to try the beers. CPB is on tap now, Rubuscubus goes on tap Friday, and the barrel-aged version of Dobbelbock is available in bottles.

Here are other dining headlines from the past week.