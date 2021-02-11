Restaurant Roundup: Guy Fieri cocktail, featured menus, long-running Valentine’s specials

30 shares Share

Feb. 11, 2021

Look’s Marketplace has created a cocktail playing off its appearance on “Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives.” The Fieri Hair has Santo Tequila – the creation of “Triple D” host Guy Fieri and rocker Sammy Haggar – yellow Chartreuse and orange curacao with pineapple and lime juice. Look’s is promoting the drink with its featured Motor City Pizza and The Porcules sandwich.

Urban Chislic has introduced a featured menu for winter with five seasonal sauces and several specialty dishes and five seasonal sauces. For new appetizers, try the Sting Ring, onion rings with two of the spiciest rubs and the hottest sauce on the menu. What’s winter without chili? Urban Chislic’s version has mini chislic. Get it as a bowl or on the chili cheese fries. New entrees include Buffalo mac, The UC Chicago Hottt Dog and the GreatLIFE sweet and sour chicken bowl. The new chislic sauces are tamarind sweet and sour, black and bleu, pineapple jalapneo, jalapeno jelly and The Triad with wasabi, ginger miso and pickled ginger.

We’re well into February, but there’s still lots of time to try this month’s features at Tinner’s Public House. Up this month: fried cheese ravioli, a peanut butter patty melt, shrimp po’boy, steak and shrimp etouffee and a deep dish flatbread. That’s a double-decker flatbread stuffed with tomato sauce, pepperoni, sausage, beef and a four-cheese blend, and then topped with alfredo and more cheese. Every Friday during Lent, Tinner’s is offering the Big Bob cod sandwich.

Here’s a meal fitting for below-zero days. Country fried turkey is back on the menu at Cracker Barrel for a limited time.

Watecha Bowl is hosting a Indian taco eating challenge at 2 p.m. Feb. 21 at Covert Artisan Ales & Cellars. Pay $30, and eat the 5-pound meal within 25 minutes. The fastest eater will win $150 in cash and a $50 gift card for the food truck. Anyone who completes the challenge will receive $25 in cash and a $25 gift card. Last year, 20 people attempted the challenge, but no one could finish it. Pre-registration is required. Stick around after the event for a volunteer meeting to help Watecha Bowl owner Lawrence West plan for an attempt this year to break the world record for the largest Indian taco.

Every restaurant has something special for Valentine’s Day, but we’re highlighting a few that have offerings that are good for several days.

Turks & Caicos Cabana Grille and Ode to Food & Drinks are closed on Sundays, so their Valentine features have already started. At Turks & Caicos, choose from a rotisserie prime rib or the lobster and shrimp scampi. Finish off the meal with a red velvet skillet cookie. Ode is offering raw oysters on the half-shell, a pesto caprese salad, beef tenderloin and a chocolate lovers tray with chocolate-covered strawberries, truffles and caramel brownie bites. There’s also a five-course Valentine’s wine dinner on Tuesday. Reservations are required.

Blarney Stone Pub offers features Friday through Sunday beginning at 4 p.m. Start with steamed clams and chorizo, choose steak or salmon Oscar, and finish with Jameson Irish bread pudding, chocolate Irish cream cake or apple berry tart.

The features at 22Ten Kitchen Cocktails run Friday through Sunday.

Mackenzie River Pizza Grill & Pub is offering a $35 combo for two.

Granite City Food & Brewery also has a dinner for two.

Take a trip to Baltic for small-town charm at Someday Cafe. Check out the gourmet choices on Saturday!