Restaurant Roundup: Harrisburg B&G update, ‘O’ So Good expansion, #HotPotAtHome

May 7, 2020

Because of the fallout from COVID-19, Harrisburg likely will have to wait until next spring for its own B&G Milkyway, co-owner Kasey Iverson said. He and his brother, Travis, hoped to open their third franchise early this summer but ran into delays finding a contractor, which they did – but then the coronavirus pandemic hit. “There is a very small chance it could be this fall, but that’s a small chance,” Iverson said. Sales have been pretty consistent at their locations in Brandon and on Sycamore Avenue in Sioux Falls compared with other warm starts to the season. “We were a bit worried being drive-thru only, but it’s gone surprisingly well.”

‘O’ So Good, the Southern comfort food restaurant in Garretson, is expanding to Lennox. It’s taking over the restaurant space in The Archery Shak. ‘O’ So Good Too is expected to open in June, owner Omar Thornton said. “We already know we’ll have an all-you-can-eat salad and soup bar, followed by ready-to-eat items and a small menu,” Thornton wrote in a Facebook post. “Still working on the menu. We plan to keep it small but somewhat unique but definitely geared on more-comfort-style food. A few seafood items will be available, but not too much, and we’re hoping to run a good steak choice off the main menu in Lennox.” The restaurant will be able to seat up to 50 diners, and there’s a larger space that can hold more than 200 for special events.

Pho Quynh at 12th and Grange has created #HotPotAtHome meal kits. Each order comes with two containers of hot pot broth, raw beef, shrimp, other seafood, egg noodles, bean thread noodles and cabbage, with options to add other sides and extras. At home, customers bring the broth to a boil and add the meat and other ingredients to simmer.

MacKenzie River Pizza, Grill & Pub has added growler sales of its 12 beers on tap. There are several local offerings available, along with a few domestics and the restaurant’s signature Driftboat Amber from Great Northern Brewing Co. in Montana. Personal growlers can’t be used, but MacKenzie has free ones available.

The food truck Kabab King is facing an uncertain season ahead, so it’s offering kabab platters and beef, chicken or lamb shawarma platters that can be ordered and delivered or picked up the next day. There’s a minimum order of five platters, and free delivery on orders of more than 20 dinners. Catering options also are available. Order by calling or texting 605-610-7306 or using Facebook Messenger.

Watecha Bowl, a new Native American food truck, has added delivery. Call 605-838-9148 to order. The service is available in Sioux Falls with a $5 fee. Owner Lawrence West has hired his own drivers to “ensure prompt times and fresh food.”

JJ’s Wine, Spirits & Cigars is offering a pint of beer for a pint of blood Friday. The Sioux Falls Community Blood Bank drive will be from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sign up for a time online. Get a coupon for a free beer once The 3.0 Cocktail Bar reopens, or get $4 off a grower fill. If beer isn’t your thing, get a free cookie from The Boozy Bakery.

Sub Zero Desserts has added rolled ice cream cakes to its lineup this season, and there’s also a dairy-free and vegan version. Cakes must be ordered online at least 24 hours in advance.

Starting Friday, most Sioux Falls restaurants and bars will have the ability to expand their capacity beyond 10 customers, so keep checking the list below to keep up to date on your favorite places for food and drink.

Here’s a look at other headlines from the past week.