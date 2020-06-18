Restaurant Roundup: Keg menu additions, pop-up strawberry patch, new hard seltzer

0 shares Share

June 18, 2020

Remember the pandemonium over Popeyes’ new chicken sandwich last year? The Keg has added one to its lunch menu. The chicken breast is dipped in the restaurant’s signature batter and fried. It’s served with lettuce on a bun with a choice of sauces. The Keg also has added a chicken and waffle basket to the lunch menu.

Fresh strawberries are coming from the patch to Stensland Family Farms. The store at 3101 W. 41st St. is hosting Getting’s Garden from Sanborn, Iowa, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. June 24. Advance orders will be taken.

Miner Brewing Co. has released its first hard seltzer. Using her years of winemaking experience, co-owner and brewermaster Sandi Vojta crafted a key lime seltzer. Get it by the pint at the taproom on the south side of the Western Mall.

Looking for something different to sip on this summer while checking out the shops downtown? Josiah’s Coffeehouse, Cafe & Bakery has added Italian cream sodas. Flavors include strawberry, watermelon, mango, peach, orange, grape and lime.

Smoothies have returned to Sioux Falls Food Co+op. The 16-ounce Power Smoothies come in six flavors. The drinks are vegan, dairy-free and gluten-free.

Five food trucks will be out Saturday to help find homes for pets through Almost Home Canine Rescue and Sioux Empire Pet Rescue. Food Trucks to the Rescue will run from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Dog Days Hotel & Day Camp, 4060 S. Grange Ave. Here’s a list of the trucks coming: The Big Orange Food Truck, Breaking Burrito, Krazy Concessions, Stone’s Famous Kettle Corn and Sub Zero Desserts.

Trying to find a food truck for lunch on a Friday? Union Gospel Mission at Eighth and Weber is hosting one every week, along with other days here and there. Although it wasn’t the mission’s intent, customers have been showing their generosity and often buy an extra meal to share with a guest at the shelter. Upcoming dates: Friday, Hunny & Bunny; June 24, Watecha Bowl; June 25, Breaking Burrito; and June 26, The Big Orange Food Truck.

Nestle Toll House Cafe by Chip has started daily Facebook specials. The themes are the same every week but the specials will change: Mocha Mondays, Turtle Tuesday, Win It Wednesday, Brown Shirt Thursday and Fiesta Friday. Customers need to mention the Facebook post to receive the special. Customers who wear on brown shirt on Thursdays get an extra bonus in addition to the day’s special. The bakery and café in The Empire Mall is open from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. daily.

PorkPalooza III, which was postponed from late May because of the pandemic, will be Aug. 28 and 29. The event features two days of feasting on barbecue from local favorites and a few new competitors. Friday night’s Smithfield Rib Pork Pass will offer samples from eight vendors for $20. Saturday’s Smithfield Pulled Pork Pass will feature samples from eight vendors for $20. Other food vendors also will be there. Live music will be offered Friday night and Saturday, with a reunion show from Wakefield closing out the event. PorkPalooza will benefit LifeScape and will be held in a parking lot at one of its locations in Sioux Falls.

O So Good Too opens next week in Lennox. Chef Omar Thornton is having a soft opening for lunch Sunday with a special Father’s Day menu. The official opening will be for dinner Wednesday. After that, the restaurant in The Archery Shak on Main Street will be open for lunch Sunday and Wednesday through Friday. Dinner will be served Wednesday through Saturday.

Camille’s Sidewalk Café is celebrating fathers – and mothers – with a free drink or smoothie. No purchase is necessary. The offer is good through Sunday.

Here are a few other freebies for Fathers Day:

Get a free burger or sandwich for dine-in at Crooked Pint Ale House.

Get a free slice of pie with a purchase for dine-in, takeout or delivery at Perkins Restaurant & Bakery.

Check the list below to stay up to date on your favorite places for food and drink.

