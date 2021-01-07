Restaurant Roundup: More hot cocoa bombs, Burger Battle bandwagon, new seasonal menus

0 shares Share

Jan. 7, 2021

Oh My Cupcakes has joined the hot cocoa bomb craze. It offered them for the first time Saturday in four flavors. “We had a ton, and they sold out in less than six hours,” owner Melissa Johnson said. She’s planning to have them available again Saturday at both bakeries if supplies arrive as expected Friday. “We’re planning to do (daily) through January, as long as we can source the supplies we need to make them,” she said. The flavors are sugared white chocolate, salted caramel, triple chocolate and white chocolate peppermint. Johnson, who has been selling cupcakes for over a decade, is stunned by the national craze. “I’ve never seen anything like this. I’ve never seen Ghirardelli chocolate available only by the pallet because every other way was sold out.”

Look’s Marketplace is seizing on the Downtown Burger Battle fun with its own in-house competition. The four kitchens in the marketplace on East 69th Street have created their own burgers and are vying for the Marketplace Burger Mania title and a championship belt. Try the burgers, and vote for your favorite through January.

And the annual burger battles in Dell Rapids and the Hartford area are back this year, both running through January. Here’s who’s competing in the Hartford area: Stomping Grounds with Trojan Horse Burger, The Goat Bar & Grill with The Goat B.O.B. Burger, Humboldt Bar with Jen’s Burger, Big J’s Roadhouse with Hickory Burger, The Dugout Sports Bar and Grill with Home Run Patty Burger and returning champion Hartford Steak Co. Tavern with Bloody Mary Burger.

The Battle of the Buns in Dell Rapids has four competitors: Pinz with Cheez-Fection, Papa’s Pub & Eatery with Papa’s Italiano, Norbys with Zesty Mexy De Gallo and County Fair with Bodacious Bacon PB&J.

The featured menu for January at Tinner’s Public House at 69th and Minnesota has everything from health-conscious items for the new year to fried and rich dishes for the cold days.

Squealer’s Smoke Shack in Tea has changed its seasonal menu. Here’s what’s new: a Hawaiian burger, chimichanga, a flatbread with Nashville Hot-style chicken, a Caesar wrap, boneless wings and peanut butter pie.

Sunny’s Pizzeria marked its first full year in business in 2020. The neighborhood pizza place tucked between the University of Sioux Falls and Augustana University campuses has released a list of its 10 most popular pizzas for the year. Many of the names pay tribute to the schools.

Law enforcement officers can stop by Sickies Garage on South Louise Avenue and get a free Garage Burger or, appropriately, a free Glazed Doughnut Burger on Saturday, which is National Law Enforcement Day. Enjoy one in the restaurant or for takeout.

WoodGrain Brewing Co. is hosting chef Omar Thornton for a pop-up restaurant once again, and this time he’s making the collard greens and cornbread that were featured on ‘O’ So Good’s segment of “Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives.” Serving begins at 5 p.m. Tuesday. He’ll be back Feb. 9 with jambalaya.

Lupulin Brewing Co. is hosting Jindo Jam competitions every other Thursday beginning at 7 tonight. It’s a family-friendly game of music, skill and luck that combines name-that-tune with bingo. The cool part is you can play at home or even invite friends in other cities to join in the game. Follow this link to play for free and have a chance to win a Lupulin gift card. Future dates are Jan. 21 and Feb. 4 and 18.

Great Shots is hosting a viewing party for this season’s episodes of “The Bachelor.” Great Shots will have food and drink specials, games and prizes starting at 7 p.m. Mondays in the Champions Club on the third floor of the entertainment center at the Sanford Sports Complex.

Burger King has a new $1 Your Your Way menu. Get a flame-grilled bacon cheeseburger, chicken sandwich, fries or a drink — each for just a dollar.

Qdoba has introduced Mexican Cauliflower Mash, a low-carb alternative to rice. It’s made with roasted cauliflower that’s blended with fresh cilantro, pico de gallo and sour cream. For those following a Keto diet, it’s 6 grams of carbs per 4.5 ounce serving. Try it in the Cauli-Mash Low-Carb Chicken Bowl, or add it to your favorite dish with an upcharge.

This photo from chef Dominique Fontenille of Chef Dominique’s Catering & Banquet Facility was too cute not to share. Apparently, his chihuahua took advantage of the pillow he was using to block the sun while taking a nap on the couch.

