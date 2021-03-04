Restaurant Roundup: Mr. Donuts in Harrisburg, new pizzas, loaded baked potatoes

0 shares Share

March 4, 2021

Mr. Donuts is coming to Harrisburg. The doughnuts from the new Sioux Falls shop will be sold at Lava’s Coffee & Cafe, which is open Monday through Saturday, usually as early as 6:30 a.m. Kingbird Coffee in Brandon began selling them this week.

Pizza di Paolo has a new menu. All pizzas come in one size now: 14 inches instead of 12 and 16. New offerings include the Fourcheesio, Pesto and That’s Not Italian, which has pineapple – opening up the argument that it shouldn’t even be called pizza! And there’s a new dessert: canoli. The restaurant at 2300 S. Minnesota Ave. also started offering pepperoni slices from 5 to 7 p.m. Hours are 4 to 8 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday and 4 to 8:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday. Lunch hours are coming soon.

The featured pizza for March at Look’s Marketplace has an appropriately Irish theme. The Reuben features house-made corned beef, onions, mozzarella, sauerkraut and Russian dressing on a rye crust.

Half-Baked Mondays are back at The Attic Bar & Grill. Each week there are five options of loaded jumbo baked potatoes and the 420, which is the chef’s choice. For the kickoff 420, both East and West locations served The Polish Spudder with Polish sausage, sauerkraut, bell peppers, onions, etouffee sauce and sour cream.

Girl Scout cookies often find their way into other dessert recipes, but here’s a new offering. Chef Ellen Doerr, who is known for her cheesecakes – you can even get them by the slice at her prepared-food kitchen at 69th and Western –. Is featuring two cookie flavors every week this month. Through Saturday, customers can find Trefoils and Tagalongs cheesecakes. March 8-13 is Samoas and S’mores, March 15-20 is Thin Mints and Do-si-dos, and March 22-27 is Lemon-Ups and gluten-free Toffee-Tastic.

Big Beer Week starts Sunday at Lupulin Brewing Co. and runs through Sunday, March 14. The brewery near Century Stadium movie theater will have a new draft beer every day, a daily infusion, bottle and crowler releases and food trucks on Friday and Saturday. Show up four days, and earn the four-day T-shirt. Make it there every day to earn the eight-day T-shirt. Get all the details here.

Daily drink specials at The Barrel House have gotten a makeover. Enjoy discounts on margaritas, wine, classic cocktails, bloody marys and more, depending on the day. Mondays will continue to be charity days, with 10 percent of sales going to a nonprofit organization.

The new downtown location for Poke Picks is closed through March 10 for renovations, according to signs posted on the door and in the window. “We will reopen again on March 11 with our new special ramen soup!”

In case you didn’t know, Breadico’s sourdough pastries are fermented for as long as its breads, so if you’re gluten-intolerant and have been able to eat the bread, you’re in for a treat. Offerings include croissants, chocolate croissants, fruit turnovers and fruit gallettes.

More news on the gluten-free front: Firehouse Subs has added a medium-size gluten-free sub roll.

New hours:

Books n Brewz Pizzeria at Eighth and Weber will be open only Thursday, Friday and Saturday. The Speakeasy side will be open those days as well, meaning dogs are once again welcome. Hours are 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.

at Eighth and Weber will be open only Thursday, Friday and Saturday. The Speakeasy side will be open those days as well, meaning dogs are once again welcome. Hours are 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Abelardo’s is welcoming the late-night bar crowd. New hours for the Mexican restaurant are until 3 a.m. Friday and Saturday – technically Saturday and Sunday! On other nights, the restaurant at 1200 S. Minnesota Ave. closes at 11 p.m.

