Restaurant Roundup: New CH sandwiches, free pancakes, Mardi Gras

0 shares Share

Tweet

LinkedIn

Feb. 20, 2020

CH Patisserie unveiled its remodeled space downtown on Valentine’s Day and is beginning the expansion of its menu. Starting today, there are two sandwich options. The Ham & Swiss includes Boar’s Head Black Forest ham, cheese, green leaf lettuce and mustard aioli on a croissant. The Brioche Chicken sandwich features Boar’s Head roasted chicken breast with caramelized onions, roasted tomato, arugula, pesto aioli and provolone cheese.

Severance Brewing Co. is hosting Puzzle Race Night on Wednesday. Teams of two will tackle 100-piece puzzles in rounds. The first team to win three rounds will get a gift card to the brewery, which is on the boardwalk at The Cascade on North Phillips Avenue. The competition starts at 6 p.m. Stick around for Lagers and Lego. The brewery and Stacked, the new pop-up Lego lab, are hosting a watch party for “Lego Masters.” For $5, get a bucket of Legos or a mini-kit to play with while you watch the show.

Remedy Brewing Co. and Intoxibakes are putting on a Bird Box Challenge of decorating a cupcake while blindfolded. The competition starts at 6:30 p.m. Feb. 27 at the brewery in the 8th & Railroad Center. Teams of two will get one jumbo vanilla cupcake and attempt to re-create a floral-inspired design. Tickets are $30 per person and also include three flavors of mini-cupcakes made with Remedy brews, three 5-ounce beers and a free pint token. The best design wins prizes from both businesses. Tickets are limited and must be purchased in advance.

Two Minnesota Vikings legends will be at the Gateway Lounge on Feb. 27. “Two-Minute Tommy” Kramer, the starting quarterback throughout the 1980s, and Rickey Young, a running back from 1978 to 1983, will share football stories and sign autographs from 6 to 10 p.m.

On the Hook Fish & Chips will be back in Sioux Falls. The food truck that sells one meal – fried Alaska cod and fries — will be serving from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Friday in the parking lot of Tractor Supply Co. at 3520 N. Cliff Ave.

El Fredo Pizza has opened in Vermillion. It’s the first franchise for the Sioux City favorite, which also is planning to come to Sioux Falls. The restaurant is in the former Little Italy space at 831 E. Cherry St. Co-owner Dale Hein has added to El Fredo’s menu with broasted chicken, buffalo wings and more pasta dishes, sandwiches and salads. It’s open daily for lunch and dinner.

IHOP is celebrating National Pancake Day on Tuesday with its traditional free short stack of buttermilk pancakes from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. The offer is good for dine-in only at the restaurant on 41st Street near I-29. Freewill donations will stay locally with Children’s Miracle Network.

Love it or hate it, but it’s the 50th anniversary of McDonald’s Shamrock Shake. Restaurants started serving the seasonal favorite Tuesday. There’s also a new Oreo Shamrock McFlurry to try this year.

Several restaurants and bars are celebrating Mardi Gras and Fat Tuesday, the day before Lent begins for those of the Christian faith. Here are a few ways to indulge.

Swamp Daddy’s Cajun Kitchen is throwing its second annual Mardi Gras Ball from 7 p.m. to 1 a.m. Saturday at Icon Lounge. Tickets are $25 or $40 for couples. Partygoers are encouraged to dress up and wear a Mardi Gras mask. They’ll nosh on small plates from Swamp Daddy’s, listen to live jazz from 7 to 10 p.m. and dance to DJ SieffStyle Entertainment from 10 p.m. to 1 a.m.

WoodGrain Brewing Co. is teaming up with “O” So Good of Garretson for another Fat Tuesday Jambalaya Jam. Chef Omar Thornton will be serving up bowls of the Louisiana specialty from 4:30 to 8 p.m. Tuesday at the brewery at Ninth and Phillips.

Grille 26’s annual Taste of New Orleans offers old favorites and new dishes. Diners can enjoy the featured menu through March 4.

It has been a big week for restaurant updates.

For all the news from the local dining scene, visit our Food & Drink section.