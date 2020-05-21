Restaurant Roundup: New Dakota Snow locations, more Twin Bing beer

0 shares Share

May 21, 2020

Fans of Dakota Snow can find its shaved ice treats on the east and west sides of town. Beginning Saturday, its new trailer will be based in a parking lot at 10th and Bahnson. Hours will be 3 to 8 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday — except for times when it’s booked for an event. The original trailer will be based, likely by the end of May, at Thunder Road on North Kiwanis Avenue. It will serve shaved ice every day in the afternoon and evening.

Daily Clean Food & Drink serves pizza every Friday and Saturday night, but customers now can get one anytime. The kitchen crew is stocking the grab-and-go freezer with pizzas in a variety of toppings and crusts.

Fernson Brewing Co.’s second brew of Twin Bing Stout will be available beginning Friday at liquor stores in Sioux Falls and other cities, including some in northwest Iowa and eastern Nebraska. The twin-packs that were available online earlier this week have already sold out.

Obscure Brewing Co. scrapped its food menu when it moved to carryout-only sale of its beers, but a little bit of food is returning with the reopening of the taproom. The east-side brewery offers made-to-order pizzas. It’s starting with cheese and pepperoni but plans to add more options and eventually bring back its full menu. The pizza is available for dine-in or takeout.

Remedy Brewing Co. is debuting 16-ounce cans. An “improved version” of Nonsense IPA is the first to be offered in the “pounder” size. The brewery describes the new beer as “drier and more hop forward than ever.” The cans are available at the downtown taproom and in stores.

A Mitchell food truck is making a rare appearance in the Sioux Falls area on Saturday. Buffalo Ridge Brewing in Hartford invited Kusina over late last year and is having Gwen Moore and her Filipino “kusina’ or “kitchen” back. She’ll serve her Asian combos from 4 to 9 p.m.

Denny’s is inviting veterans and active-duty military to enjoy a free Grand Slam breakfast from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. Monday, Memorial Day. Guests can enjoy the meal for dine-in or takeout at the restaurant on East 10th Street or the one in the Flying J Travel Center near the 60th Street North exit on I-29.

Breadsmith will sell bread every Thursday in Mitchell from its truck. Inventory also will include dessert breads and sweets. The truck will be open from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. each week through August in the parking lot of Vantage Point on Minnesota Street.

Flyboy Donuts has resumed its weekly deliveries to Brookings. In addition to buying doughnuts in the case on Thursdays at Bozied’s, customers can place orders only before midnight Wednesdays.

