Restaurant Roundup: New party plans, Carnaval pineapple on pizza

March 12, 2020

With the cancellation of Saturday’s St. Patrick’s Day Parade in downtown Sioux Falls over coronavirus worries, McNally’s Irish Pub has called off its 13th annual Jameson Bus Tour. Ticket-holders are invited to come to the pub at 69th and Western on Saturday and use their drink ticket. Owner Nicki Ellerbroek is offering a second drink ticket as an incentive. Dakota District Pipes and Drums will perform at noon at 7 p.m. Saturday. They’ll also be back at 1 and 7 p.m. Tuesday, St. Patrick’s Day. The pub opens at 8 a.m. that day for breakfast and drinks, with Ceili Band playing from 9 to 11 a.m.

“I’m extremely worried as a small-business owner how this is going to affect us and other pubs,” she said. “We start planning and purchasing goods weeks in advance. It doesn’t happen overnight.” Ellerbroek said she is advising her staff to do extra hand-washing and more frequent cleaning of surfaces.

For all the Lucky Charms fans out there: Poppy’s Popcorn Co. has a new treat for the season. Lucky Charm Popcorn Balls are available for $2.49. If they’re a big hit, the shop at 41st and Spring might make them a regular item.

The new Sunny’s Pizzeria has a special pizza to celebrate St. Patrick’s Day. The Bangerz N’ Mash pizza is available for a limited time. It’s loaded with garlic mashed potatoes, sausage, hamburger, onions and topped off with beef gravy drizzle.

Pizza lovers might want to give this creation a test before making a blanket statement that pineapple doesn’t belong on pizza. Carnaval Brazilian Grill has created The Rio Pizza featuring its cinnamon-roasted pineapple with parmesan chicken, pepperoni, mozzarella and jalapeno.

Get all your favorite pizza toppings without the crust with new specialty pizza bowls at Marco’s Pizza. There are three options: all meat, deluxe and garden. Each dish has two servings for $8.99.

Lupulin Brewing Co. is having its first bottle release of a beer brewed here. Cake Dreams is part of a “culinary-inspired” stout series and will be available beginning at noon Saturday at the brewery, 2425 S. Shirley Ave. It was brewed with more than 150 pounds of sweet cherries and more than 35 pounds of chocolate, coming in at 10 percent alcohol by volume. Bottles are $15 each.

There’s still plenty of time to try the March feature menu at the Phillips Avenue Diner. It includes chili cheese fries, monkey bread French toast, a turkey club wrap, the High Rise Burger and Shamrock Shake.

Rudy M. Navarrete’s Tex-Mexican Restaurant is throwing its annual fundraiser for LifeScape on Sunday. Owner Rudy Navarrete is offering an all-you-can eat taco bar for $10 for adults and $5 for children, and all proceeds will go to the organization that empowers children and adults with disabilities. The taco bar will be served from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. at the restaurant on 57th Street west of Western Avenue.

The Spink Cafe has reopened as Spink Family Restaurant in Elk Point. The restaurant relocated after a fire last year destroyed its building in Spink. Much of the menu is the same, but the restaurant is open now for breakfast. Hours are 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesday, 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday and 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Sunday. There are lunch and dinner specials every day and an all-you-can-eat buffet from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Sunday.

Kathmandu Indian Cuisine on East Arrowhead Parkway has cut back on the frequency of its lunch buffet. While there’s no buffet anymore Monday through Thursday, diners can get a 20 percent discount from 11 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. The buffet is still served from 11 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Friday through Sunday.

New retail outlets: Sassy Cakes & Coffee of Harrisburg is selling cupcakes and other treats, including protein bomb mix, through Stacey’s Vintage-Art-Boutique, which is east of the Tea exit for Interstate 29. Be Right Bites’ protein balls are available at the new Power Plate Meals, which moved into the former Eat Fit Go space at 57th and Louise.

Here’s a look at other restaurant updates in the past week.

For all the news from the local dining scene, visit our Food & Drink section.