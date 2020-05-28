Restaurant Roundup: New speakeasy, No. 1 Jacky’s wet burrito, monster food challenges

0 shares Share

May 28, 2020

Books n Brewz Pizzeria has created a “speakeasy” in the bar side of the restaurant, which reopened May 1 with curbside pickup and delivery of its wood-fired pizza. On Saturday nights, customers have access to the speakeasy for $10. They can order from the menu or just have beer or wine and listen to live music from 8 to 11 p.m. There’s a free champagne toast at 10 p.m. Reservations are recommended because seating is limited.

CNC Food Factory’s baked doughnuts are available now at Fareway in Harrisburg. They’re sold in half-dozen variety boxes, with flavors such as peanut butter chocolate, sea salt caramel chocolate, cherry bing and Breaking Bad lemon blueberry, a lemon iced doughnut with blue chunks of hard candy. For now, they’re available on Fridays and Saturdays, but that could increase based on demand. CNC Food Factory operates the cafe in the Avera Fitness Center and also provides catering services.

Delivery service Bite Squad dug into its data for us and provided a list of the top 10 dishes ordered since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic in Sioux Falls.

Wet burrito at Jacky’s Restaurant Lunch special at Sushi Masa Gyros plate at Nick’s Gyros Pupusas at Los Paisanos 2 Bacon cheeseburger at Five Guys Fatayer combo at Sanaa’s 8th Street Gourmet Crab rangoon at Lao Szechuan Crispy egg roll at Phnom Penh Cheese curds at Sickies Garage Butter chicken at Everest Indian Cuisine

Watecha Bowl, a food truck that specializes in Indian tacos and traditional Native American foods, is adjusting its hours to 3 to 8 p.m. Wednesdays through Sundays. It’s based at 2305 W. Madison St. Owner Lawrence West also has created an eating challenge. Contestants have 25 minutes to eat an Indian taco that weighs from 4.5 to 5.25 pounds in 25 minutes. A half-dozen people have attempted the challenge, but no one has finished it yet. Winners are refunded the $25 cost and get a free T-shirt. West needs a 24-hour notice before the challenge.

Does a 2-pound burger or 5 pounds of chislic sound more appealing? Blue 42 Sports Grill in Hartford has two challenges with a one-hour time limit. The burger challenge for $42 is two 1-pound patties, one-quarter pound of cheese and one-quarter pound of bacon on a bun that is two 7-inch pizza crusts. The chislic challenge for $50 is 5 pounds of meat. Both meals include 1 pound of fries. Winners get the food for free, a $100 gift card and a T-shirt. So far, three people have tried to finish the burger and failed.

Fans of Nueske’s acclaimed bacon may find joy in this news. It’s available to order through Potbelly Sandwich Shop’s new Potbelly Pantry. Get 18 slices of applewood smoked for $14.

Sub Zero Desserts is switching to summer hours Friday. The frozen treat shop that operates out of a modified shipping container on 41st Street east of Phillips Avenue will be open from noon to 9 p.m. Monday through Thursday, noon to 9:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday and noon to 6 p.m. Sunday.