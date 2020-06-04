Restaurant Roundup: New Sunday brunch, new patio, gummy bear brats

0 shares Share

June 4, 2020

Daily Clean Food & Drink is adding Sunday brunch, starting June 7. It will be served from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the restaurant in The Wedge on Western south of 69th Street. The menu includes items such as breakfast pizzas, a bison burger with a fried egg and “rainbow” waffles.

The Treasury at Hotel on Phillips has added a patio with seating for 16 customers. The new area is on south side of the hotel along Ninth Street. There are a couple of umbrellas for shade, and planters that add a touch of greenery.

Brats with added ingredients such as cheese and jalapenos are common – but gummy bears? Uncle Ed’s Specialty Meats on Highway 42 just east of Sioux Falls makes them, along with about 40 other varieties. The gummy bears melt during cooking, providing a sweet flavor similar to a pineapple brat. When the crew makes brats, sometimes all the meat doesn’t make it into casings, so it’s sold in bulk. Customers can grill it like a burger, add it to chili or beans, fry it up with potatoes or come up with “any other fun ideas you may have to use it.”

The food truck KK & Sons Lao & Thai Food is back for its third summer. It’s based in the Mekong Asian Market parking lot at Cliff and Rice. It’s typically open Tuesday through Sunday from noon until 6 p.m. or earlier if the food runs out. The rotating menu features street food found at stands along the Mekong River between Laos and Thailand such as fried chicken with papaya salad and sticky rice, drunken noodles, thom khem, geng phet, lahp and egg rolls. Get daily updates on KK & Sons’ Facebook page.

Strawbale Winery’s Summer Porch Series kicks off tonight at the winery north of Sioux Falls. Enjoy live music, and have a glass of wine or beer from 5 to 8 p.m. every Thursday. Two food trucks typically will be there each week. The first Sangria Sunday is June 7 from noon to 4 p.m., with live music starting at 1 p.m. Bring a picnic lunch but no outside beverages. Admission for all events is $5 per person or $10 per carload. No pets are allowed.

Fernson Brewing Co. has started what it’s calling a Community Cabinet. Beer drinkers at Fernson Downtown can drop off canned food, paper products, household goods and other items, and anyone can stop in to pick up what they need. At the end of every week, remaining donations will be taken to Feeding South Dakota or another food pantry. Make a donation, and get $1 off a pint or $2 off a growler.

Love shaved ice and rolled ice cream? Dakota Snow and Sub Zero Desserts have a summer challenge. Try every flavor by Aug. 15 and get a free T-shirt. That’s 37 flavors of shaved ice — including dill pickle — 12 signature shaved ices and 16 rolled ice creams. Complete six bonus flavors at Dakota Snow to also get a pair of “Eat Yellow Snow” sunglasses. Editor’s note: The details of the challenge have been corrected since this was first published.

La Luna Cafe, which is owned by immigrants Salvador and Edith Jaimes, has added traditional Salvadorian pastries and its own creations. Selections change but offerings include desserts such as mil hojas, Salvadorian quesadilla, cream cheese gateau, gypsy rolls in a variety of flavors and no-flour monster cookies. The cafe along the boardwalk at The Cascade on North Phillips Avenue takes specials orders too.

Get any large classic pepperoni or cheese pizza for $3.99 through Sunday at Little Caesars. Customers have to order online for pickup or delivery, with a limit of three pizzas per day. The national chain is offering the special as a thank-you to customers for helping it donate 1.2 million pizzas to health care workers during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic.

CNC Food Factory has expanded its doughnut deliveries from the Fareway in Harrisburg to the grocery stores at 49th and Sycamore and in Tea. They’re available Friday and Saturday mornings.

More restaurants reopened in the past week, and buffets are beginning to come back. Check the list below to stay up to date on your favorite places for food and drink.

Here’s a look at other headlines from the past week.