Restaurant Roundup: New Sunday brunch spots, beer-and-doughnut pairings

Nov. 5, 2020

The SandBar & Grill at Lake Lorraine has added plated brunch items on Sundays. From 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., diners can order a breakfast burrito, breakfast flatbread, breakfast tochos – a tater tot spin on nachos – or French toast. Pair that with one of four Bloody Mary fishbowl options and you’ll be ready for a nice afternoon nap.

Another Marion Road bar and grill has added Sunday brunch. The Thirsty Duck has an extensive menu from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Offerings include biscuits and gravy, chicken fried steak and eggs, steak tips and eggs, prime rib or crab cake benedict, crab cakes, French toast with buttered bourbon maple syrup, a breakfast burrito, breakfast sandwich and The Duck Breakfast: two eggs, bacon, American fries and toast. The regular menu also is available beginning at 11 a.m., general manager Kris Setterholm said. Brunch cocktails include a Bloody Mary; Morning Mule with vodka, orange juice and ginger beer; Irish coffee; Cha Cha Hot Chocolate with RumChata; and apple cider with Fireball Cinnamon Whisky.

One of the newcomers to the food truck scene this year, Fat Kid Filly’s, will have a permanent stand in the Denny Sanford Premier Center. The menu will feature chicken or steak Phillies, which can be served on corn chips instead of a bun, owner Cody Sauers said. He’ll also sell chips and drinks, including beer. The first event is the home opener for the Sioux Falls Stampede Nov. 14. Heading into winter, Sauers has started offering a variety of meats and sides by the pound that customers can order and pick up weekly.

And if you have a favorite food truck, you’ll want to find it in the next day or two as many are wrapping up their seasons this week, including Fat Kid Filly’s, Food Mama and KK & Sons Lao and Thai Food.

Severance Brewing Co. has teamed up with Flyboy Donuts for a pairing of doughnuts with 6.5-ounce pours of four beers. Tickets are limited, and there are sessions at noon Nov. 14 or Nov. 15. Advice from the downtown brewery? Come hungry.

It’s red cup time! Starbucks is giving away its limited-edition cups Friday with the purchase of any holiday beverage. Quantities are limited.

The Bar Code Bar and Grill is closed indefinitely after a fire Tuesday afternoon damaged the business at 4200 N. Cliff Ave. The electrical fire started in the office, said Pam Lynde, who has owned the bar with her husband, Justin, for six years. They have started cleaning up and repairing holes in the roof but need to hear from their insurance adjuster, Lynde said.

Lunch has returned to Blue 42 Sports Grill in Hartford. The bar and grill opens at noon daily, and lunch is served until 4 p.m. “We narrowed down our menu and went with some of the fan favorites,” owner Tony Axtell said. Portions are smaller and the prices are cheaper. “Everything on the menu can be cooked in less than 10 minutes,” so diners can get in and out quickly, he said. A different lunch special is offered every day.

Harris Burgers is no longer open on Sundays. “We felt now with everything going on in the world nowadays that some family time would be very beneficial,” owners Nick and Connie Lund posted on the Facebook page for the Harrisburg 1950s-themed diner. The Lunds, who started the restaurant seven years ago, have four children. Harris Burgers, known for its burgers, of course, and ice cream, is open from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Wednesday and 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Friday and Saturday.

More deals are sure to come, but here are a few free meals we’ve seen that are being offered in honor of Veterans Day on Wednesday. If you’re interested, check back until that day because we’ll add the offerings as we find them.

The Barrel House: Free lunch or dinner for active military, veterans and first responders.

Free lunch or dinner for active military, veterans and first responders. The Original House of Pancakes: Free meal of choice for veterans — if the restaurant is reopen by then after closing Oct. 30 because of COVID cases.

