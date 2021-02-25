Restaurant Roundup: New weekend breakfast spot, menu items, food truck gathering

0 shares Share

Feb. 25, 2021

Overtime Sports Grill & Bar is adding breakfast, starting this weekend. An all-you-can-eat buffet will feature different favorites every weekend, general manager John Abbott said. Here’s a snapshot of just some of the offerings: French toast, pancakes, waffles, homemade blueberry and strawberry syrups, breakfast pizza, mini omelets and a build-your-own tots section with bacon, steak, sausage and cheese sauce. The price is $11 or $9 for kids 12 and younger. Three plated options also will be available: a breakfast sandwich, burrito and pizza. Each will start as a basic egg-and-cheese item with meat and veggie add-ons for an additional charge. Overtime, which is at 26th and Sycamore, also will have a bloody mary bar and an all-you-can-drink mimosa bar. Breakfast will be served from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday and Sunday.

New items have found their way on the menu at Chef Lance’s on Phillips. For lunch, there’s a hot beef sandwich, and steak and eggs. At dinnertime, new offerings include poutine, Caesar and wedge salads, vegetarian risotto with the option of adding chicken or steak, Cajun chicken tortellini, mushroom chicken, Canadian walleye, grilled ribeye, Cajun pork chops and a pasta of the week.

New seasonal pizzas are on the menu at Sunny’s Pizzeria. The Sunny Side of Life offers a chance to have breakfast for lunch or dinner. The Ranchise has, of course, ranch dressing, but the unexpected ingredient is pepperoni pizza rolls. Owner Jon Oppold said the early favorite is Oink – There It Is, which is a little sweet and savory.

A regular food truck gathering is coming to Brandon twice a month, starting next week. Food Truck Alley will be held on the first and third Thursdays of the month from 5 to 7 p.m. in the parking lot of hosts Kingbird Coffee Shop and Tally-Ho Art Gallery on Splitrock Bouelvard. Until the weather warms up, tables and chairs will be set up inside the art gallery for diners. Kingbird will stay open later and will sell beer from Sioux Falls brewer Severance Brewing Co. Fat Kid Filly’s said it plans to be there every week, and Tacos de Gringo will be a “regular,” including the first week. Redders will be there Thursday with new fried cheese sandwich offerings, along with Windy City Bites, Berkes BBQ and Salas Salsas, which will be set up inside.

Spread the word to people you know in the Omaha area: Remedy Brewing Co. is expanding to the market March 1 with its craft beer at retailers and taprooms. Initial offerings are Queen Bee, Hefe Metal, Stratacopter, Raspberry Kickball, Cow Tippah and Dakota Classic. Beers from the Sioux Falls brewery, which expanded production in October 2019 with a new plant, also can be found in Yankton, North Sioux City and the Black Hills.

McDonald’s has introduced three “crispy” chicken sandwiches, retiring its buttermilk crispy chicken and classic sandwiches. The new offerings feature the same fried chicken filet on a potato roll with different toppings. The regular version is served with crinkle-cut pickles and no sauce. The spicy version has a bright orange “spicy pepper sauce,” and the deluxe is topped with shredded lettuce, tomato and mayo.

McDonald’s is getting everyone’s hopes up with its “there it is” post on social media of its popular Szechuan Sauce. A packet “appears” to have been found on Mars by NASA’s Perseverance rover, which landed Sunday.

Bring a major appetite for Hardee’s newest version of The Big Hardee. The Really Big Hardee has three charbroiled beef patties instead of just two. There’s also American cheese, lettuce and Classic Sauce on a toasted seeded bun.

Quick note: Speakeasy Sunday Fundays lasted for only a couple of weeks this month at Books n Brewz Pizzeria: “Maybe it’s the weather or what we are going through as a community. We will be closed Sundays again and maybe revisit this when things are back to normal.”

