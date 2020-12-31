Restaurant Roundup: New Year’s specials, Chef Tracy’s ribs, protein popcorn

0 shares Share

Dec. 31, 2020

Making last-minute dinner plans for New Year’s Eve? The Treasury at Hotel on Phillips has a special menu just to ring in the new year. The cocktail lounge opens at 3 p.m.

Revelers also can swing by Wine Time on Main for sparkling flights. The wine bar across from the Washington Pavilion is offering three flights to choose from, each paired with small bites. Hours are 4 to 10 p.m.

22Ten Kitchen Cocktails is offering its usual Sunday brunch menu for New Year’s Day. Options include French toast, ham and cheese omelet, corned beef hash or breakfast pizza. For cocktails, enjoy a Cointreau spritz mimosa, cucumber Moscow mule or tequila sunrise for $5. Hours are 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The SandBar & Grill’s New Year’s specials are available through Jan 3. In addition to the entree and dessert choices below, drink features include spiked seltzers, Fling craft cocktails, a cranberry peppermint Moscow mule, limoncello mimosa and fishbowl bloody marys. There’s also champagne, of course. Get two glasses for $4 or a bottle for $17.

Daily Clean Food & Drink has created a WHOLE 30 menu that it will offer in January to help people who are kicking off a New Year’s resolution by following the 30-day diet to reset their body. The whole food items offer no added sugars or sweeteners, diary, legumes, grains or alcohol. Family-style options will be available as well.

A new snack from Power Plate Meals adds protein to popcorn. Each serving offers 10 grams of protein. The snack is made by Scoop N Dough Candy Co. of Fargo, which is the headquarters for Power Plate Meals. Introductory flavors are dark chocolate sea salt and white chocolate peanut butter. The popcorn will be available in the store at 57th and Louise starting New Year’s Day.

Chef Ryan Tracy at Fernson Downtown has been started making occasional hot family meals to go. For Tracy’s next offering, he’s smoking up ribs, which he became known for when he owned the previous business in the space at 12th and Phillips, Bros Brasserie Americano. Orders can be placed at Fernson.com for pickup Jan. 7. The menu includes a rack of baby back ribs for $33.50 and American potato salad and creamy coleslaw by the half-pound or pound. The ribs are smoked using applewood and then glazed with a house-made barbecue sauce. Quantities are limited, and the previous family meal offering sold out.

Food truck Fat Kid Filly’s has boosted its weekly tailgate platter for the Super Bowl. Owner Cody Sauers is offering what he describes as “the most food I have put out for the best price I have ever had.” The deal includes smoked wings, ribs, a cold sandwich platter, veggie tray and chips and salsa. He’s taking limited orders now for the Feb. 7 game.

Sioux Valley Grille in Canton expects to reopen Jan. 6 after being closed for two weeks because of staffing issues related to COVID-19 and out of “an abundance of caution.”

Downtown bakery Twisted Sisters Sweetz will be closed Jan. 16-27 because co-owner Nikki Wallenberg is having surgery.

Here are other dining headlines from the past week.