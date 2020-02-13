Restaurant Roundup: Parlour partnership, Brazilian dishes, rare Texas Roadhouse lunch

0 shares Share

This is one of those good news/bad news items. The good news is Bread & Circus Sandwich Kitchen now serves ice cream from Parlour Ice Cream House. The bad news is that means chef/co-owner Jordan Taylor won’t be serving his ice cream creations anymore. But there’s more good news: Taylor and Chris Hanmer, chef/co-owner at Parlour, plan to collaborate on a special flavor that will be available only at the downtown restaurant.

Pizza di Paolo is adding a weekly chef’s choice special. The wood-fired pizza restaurant at 31st and Minnesota will create a new pizza every week that will be available by the slice or the whole pie. This week’s pizza is the Speziata with soppressata, sausage, mushroom, cherry pepper, burrata cheese and spicy sauce.

RedRossa Napoli Pizza is more than wood-fired pizza, and the new feature menu that starts Friday highlights that. While diners can try The Torta Verde, or “Green Pie,” they’ll also find roasted jalapeno poppers, a strawberry walnut salad, shrimp scampi with noodles and tiramisu. For $44, the entire menu sounds like a great dinner for two!

Carnaval Brazilian Grill is known for its rodizio, or all-you-can-eat service, but it also offers an a la carte menu. Recently, the restaurant on South Carolyn Avenue added several new menu items and tweaked a few others. Highlights include Prato Feito, or PF, a common dish at Brazilian restaurants. Carnaval’s version features your choice of meat, rice, farofa, vegetables, fries and cheese sauce. Another new traditional dish is Torresmo, which is pork belly that has been seasoned for 24 hours, cooked in the oven and then fried. It’s served with pico and farofa. The restaurant has tweaked its fettucine alfredo recipe. The noodles are bathed in a creamy Chardonnay sauce with garlic, mushrooms and shallots, and then tossed inside a carved wheel of Parmesan. The final touch is a drizzle of truffle oil. Chicken or shrimp can be added.

Hartford Steak Co. Tavern is the undefeated champion in the Hartford Area Burger Battle Challenge. More than 1,000 votes were tallied in the January competition from diners at the steakhouse, Big J’s Roadhouse, The Goat Bar & Grill, Main Street Humboldt Bar and Stomping Grounds. Hartford Steak Co. Tavern created the Frito Pie Burger. Last year, the steakhouse kept the winning burger on the menu into February, but that’s not happening this year.

Waddy’s Bar & Grill in Hudson has its own racing tradition for the day of the Daytona 500 – minnow racing. Sunday, you can watch the NASCAR race and pay $5 to enter the bracket-style competition, which starts at 2 p.m. Competitors will get their own minnow and a straw, and the races will be held throughout the afternoon. According to Waddy’s Candace Long, here’s how it works: The minnow is placed in a piece of capped PVC pipe that has been cut in half and filled with water. Racers encourage their fish to head to the finish line by blowing at it with the straw. The champion wins cash. Sounds easy enough. Fortunately, Waddy’s doesn’t hold to the tradition that losers have to swallow their minnow! Here’s how NDSU fans do it.

Breadsmith makes its cherry brownies only twice a year, and this is one of those times. They’re available through Friday. The bakery also makes them for a few days around Sweetest Day, Oct. 20.

Last week, we highlighted four interesting specials for Valentine’s Day. Here are three more.

Three businesses in the Jones421 Building — a coffee shop/bar, restaurant and bakery – are teaming up for a special dinner for two for $65. Diners can choose from Swamp Daddy’s Cajun Kitchen’s jambalaya-stuffed chicken breast topped with cream sauce, bourbon-glazed salmon or pastalya, each with two side dishes. Intoxibakes will have two dessert choices: chocolate fudge red wine layer cake or strawberry cream liqueur cheesecake. The Source will serve beer, wine or a nonalcoholic beverage. Reservations can be made by calling or texting 605-370-0711. Hours are 5:30 to 9 p.m.

Severance Brewing Co. is throwing a Stoplight Party all day. Customers are invited to “wear their status” with green for single, yellow for “it’s complicated” and red for taken. The downtown brewery along the boardwalk at The Cascade also is tapping a new beer. The brewers have taken the top-selling Monster Cookie Oatmeal Stout and aged it in a bourbon barrel.

Texas Roadhouse isn’t open for lunch during the week, but Friday is an exception. Doors open at 11 a.m.

Here are other recent restaurant updates.

