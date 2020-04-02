Restaurant Roundup: Pizza nights, pickup barbecue, seasonal ice cream

0 shares Share

April 2, 2020

Love the caramel rolls on the Sunday brunch menu at Grille 26? The restaurant is taking orders for pickup after 2 p.m. Saturday. They’re $4 each.

Daily Clean Food & Drink’s special pizza weekend is happing Friday and Saturday, but this time it’s for takeout or delivery from 5 to 7 p.m. The number of pizzas is limited, so be sure to call ASAP. Crust options include sourdough and gluten-free cauliflower, and vegan sausage and cheese can be substituted. The restaurant recently added a freezer, and it’s stocked with Stensland Family Farms ice cream.

The owners of Snortz Barbeque are firing up the smoker and taking orders for pickup from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday. The menu includes pulled pork and brisket sandwiches, Texas tacos, barbecue nachos, ribs and sides. Family-size packages also are available. Get the details on the food wagon’s Facebook page.

Jekyll & Hyde Barbecue is taking orders again for smoked briskets, pork butt and ribs that will be available for pickup in the event space at JJ’s Wine, Spirits & Cigars from 4 to 7 p.m. Saturday. BBQ spaghetti has been added to the menu. Order and pay in advance at jhbbq.com. Walk-up orders will not be available. JJ’s shop is open but also will offer curbside pickup.

My Place Mobile Cafe has moved its regular Tuesday spot to the Wet Rhino Truck and RV Wash on 60th Street North near I-90. The food truck is open from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Owner Maxine Montreal is also getting out other days of the week depending on the weather. Berkes BBQ joined her this week and plans to be back next week.

Ice cream lovers: Here are three options for new treats.

Stensland Family Farms launched all three of its spring flavors on the same day this week. Lemon poppy seed, key lime pie and honey lemon lavender are available in the dipping cases at both stores and in pints for takeout or home delivery.

Here’s another way to get a cotton candy fix because the circus isn’t coming to town. Dairy Queen has Cotton Candy Blizzards and dipped cones.

Limited-time coconut Avalanches are on the menu at all B&G Milkyway locations.

Need bread but want to avoid the grocery store? Fuddruckers is taking orders for loaves and buns for burgers and hot dogs.

Remedy Brewing Co. has expanded its distribution area for its six-packs of beer to include West River and central South Dakota. Four varieties will be available: Queen Bee, Hefe Metal, Dakota Classic and Stratacopter.

Severance Brewing Co. is rewarding beer drinkers for supporting fellow downtown businesses. Bring in a receipt from that day or the day before, and you’ll get a chance to “bowl” for a discount on your drink – actually kicking a ball to knock down pins. Get up to $2 off with a strike, and even 50 cents for a gutter ball. Beer is available to-go only from 2 to 6 p.m. daily.

Fernson Brewing Co.’s Tropical Punch Smoothie Sour won the annual Mash Madness competition among downtown breweries sponsored by Downtown Sioux Falls Inc. It’s available for crowler fills at fernson.com or by calling 605-789-2012. Pickup times are available from 3 to 8 p.m. Wednesday through Sunday.

