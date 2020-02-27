Restaurant Roundup: Pop-up arcade, keto monkey bread, new taco pizza

0 shares Share

Feb. 27, 2020

Fernson Downtown is having a pop-up arcade Saturday for its latest can release. Enjoy free play on two pinball machines and one arcade game provided by The Bonus Round Bar from 11 a.m. to midnight. Fernson also will have a claw machine filled with Fernson and Bonus Round swag and gift cards. The release will be Dream Flower, which won last year’s Mash Madness competition among downtown breweries. It’s a kettle-soured ale fermented with pomegranate juice and steeped with dried hibiscus flowers.

Five months after opening a second location, The Bonus Round Bar is adjusting hours for its original arcade bar on Cliff Avenue. Instead of being open daily, the Cliff site is open from noon to close Friday and Saturday and 2 p.m. to close Sunday, co-owner Isak Anderson said. The downtown bar, which also features arcade games and pinball machines, is open from 5 p.m. to midnight Monday through Thursday and noon to close Friday and Saturday.

Attention, keto dieters: Sassy Cakes & Coffee in the 518 Marketplace in Harrisburg has taken its signature monkey bread and created a keto version with 5 net carbs. An order includes three chaffles – waffles made with coconut flour, eggs and sweeteners – and a cup of caramel. Owner Ashly Nordmeyer said she warms them up separately, adds a little butter to the chaffles and drizzles the warm caramel on top. She expects to have a supply through Saturday and will continue making them if they’re popular.

The new Sunny’s Pizzeria on 26th Street next to the University of Sioux Falls has added a cauliflower crust as a gluten-free or low-carb option. Substitute the crust on your choice of pizza for an additional $2.

Swamp Daddy’s Cajun Kitchen is still celebrating Mardi Gras. The downtown restaurant in the Jones421 Building is having a crawfish boil all day Friday and Saturday until it runs out. The dish includes fresh crawfish, sausage, corn and potatoes, all boiled in a seasoned broth. Swamp Daddy’s also has a limited supply of soft shell crab and is serving it in a variety of ways.

And the Taste of New Orleans menu at Grille 26, which was scheduled to end Wednesday, will be available through March 11.

The Treasury at Hotel on Phillips has added desserts to its menu. Customers can enjoy truffles or creme brulee with their craft cocktail or meal. The Truffle Trio includes one dusted with ancho chili powder, one rolled in crushed Heath and one spun in cocoa powder.

Tavern 180 is celebrating leap year with a dessert special. On Saturday, get a slice of butter cake for $2.29 if you show the server that you’re following the new restaurant at 69th and Western on Twitter.

If you’re a fan of taco pizza, here’s a new one to try. Papa Woody’s Wood Fired Pizza in the Jones421 Building has created The Taco Grande. It has taco sauce, hamburger, green chiles, three kinds of cheese, crushed Doritos, lettuce and tomatoes, all drizzled with sour cream and more taco sauce.

Obscure Brewing Co. has new menu items that pair well with its craft beers brewed on-site. Have a bowl of chili or choose from three sandwiches: a Reuben, grilled cheese and pulled pork. While the east-side taproom is open later, food is served from 4 to 9 p.m. Tuesday through Sunday.

And if you’re a fan of Reubens, here’s another one to try. They’re back on the menu for a limited time at Camille’s Sidewalk Cafe.

Caribou’s Coffee & Bagels shop at 49th and Louise has been closed since it sustained major water damage Feb. 17. An employee said the business hopes to reopen sometime next week.

Here’s a more appealing way to celebrate Read Across America and Dr. Seuss’ birthday next week than actual green eggs and ham. Flyboy Donuts is making “green eggs and ham” long johns with maple bacon and green sprinkles and Cat in the Hat long johns. Order online at flyboydonuts.com for pickup or delivery at either the East 10th Street or 57th and Western shops.

