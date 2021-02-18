Restaurant Roundup: Soul food, all-you-can-eat breakfast

0 shares Share

Feb. 18, 2021

Windy City Bites is embracing its soul food side with a special meal Sunday. The food truck, which offers Chicago and Caribbean flavors, is offering Soul Food Sunday from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. at Nrdvana. Get fried catfish nuggets or jerk chicken, two sides, a cornbread muffin, dessert and a drink for $15. Side choices include mac-n-cheese, greens, candied yam and cabbage. If you want to skip the wait, you can order in advance through noon Saturday by sending a text to 605-254-3533. The truck also will be out for its first Fish Friday this week. In addition to regular menu items, Windy City Bites will have catfish nugget and shrimp baskets. Lunch will be from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at Sixth and Dakota, and dinner will be from 6 to 10 p.m. at WoodGrain Brewing Co. The truck also will be back at WoodGrain on Saturday night.

If you love all-you-can-eat breakfast, Remedy Brewing Co. is throwing Brunchfest from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday. Fill your belly with bacon, eggs and pancakes for $12. And there will be brunch-appropriate beverages too. Get $5 pours of Maple Law & Porter, Beermosa Wheat or regular mimosas. Six Feet Over will provide the music.

Good news for fans of Sunday breakfast at Woodys Pub & Grill. The Marion Road restaurant is keeping it around this year even though football season has ended. Breakfast is served from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thursday through Saturday and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday.

The hot bar at Sioux Falls Food Co+op is closed for a few weeks while the kitchen transitions to the new expansion area. The staff is stocking a limited selection of grab-and-go items while the construction is underway.

Dar El Salam Market and Gyro Time at 1022 N. Minnesota Ave. are closed until April 15. The owner said he and his family are traveling to Morocco to spend time with his mother, who has cancer.

The full menu at Crooked Pint Ale House has returned. The restaurant in the Holiday Inn Hotel & Suites next to Elmwood Golf Course trimmed its offerings because of the pandemic. Returning favorites include the PB & Bacon and Sweet Heat lucys; Ultimate Shroom, veggie and turkey burgers; margherita and barbecue chicken flatbreads, chicken pot pie and salmon salad. Looking for something new? There’s a Hog Heaven sandwich with pulled pork, ham and cheese and a strawberry mango almond salad.

Parker’s Bistro has added five new entrees. The Vegan Ratatouille, which is also gluten-free, has eggplant, zucchini, yellow squash, red peppers in a fire-roasted tomato consomme with pine nuts. A new seafood option includes scallops with pumpkin puree, fried sage, fennel aioli, hazelnut soil, roasted squash and micro greens. The other entrees are a grilled waygu steak, barbacoa empanadas and buffalo meatloaf. The downtown restaurant is open for dinner Wednesday through Sunday.

The Boozy Bakery is expanding hours. The case inside JJ’s Wine, Spirits & Cigars will be partially stocked beginning Wednesday afternoon. Find a full case Thursday through Saturday – or at least as long as the goodies last – and a partial case set on Sundays.

IHOP switched up its celebration for National Pancake Day this year because of the pandemic. Instead of cramming lots of people into its restaurants on Feb. 16 for the annual free short stack of buttermilk pancakes, IHOP is offering an IOU coupon that can be used anytime in April. Get the coupon by signing up for MyHOP by March 31. You’ll also get another free full stack just for signing up. IHOP uses National Pancake Day to collect donations for Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals, Shriners Hospitals for Children, and the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society.

Dairy Queen announced this week that it’s canceling its Free Cone Day typically held on the first day of spring because of the pandemic.

Auntie Anne’s has a new limited-time offering: pretzel rollups. There’s one with bacon and cheddar and another with turkey and cheddar.

