Restaurant Roundup: Taco Chop pop-up, ‘escape’ for a beer, cheese curds with caramel

Feb. 6, 2020

Taco Chop is making a rare appearance at Fernson Brewing Co.’s fifth anniversary party Saturday. The pop-up taco stand, which is a passion project for Tony and Alissa Dupont, will serve its Korean taco and “probably one more item that we’ll throw together last minute,” Tony Dupont said. He recently spent a week in Canada, so it might be poutine-inspired. The signature Korean taco features grilled chicken with gochujang, topped with bean sprouts, quick-pickled English cucumbers and hoisin sauce in a flour tortilla. Taco Chop, which mostly does a few private events throughout the year, will be set up in the brewery back by the canning line. The party is from 1 to 8 p.m. at the brewery, 1400 E. Robur Drive on the north side of town near Cliff and I-90. Fernson will be releasing new beers and serving its flagship offerings. Giveaways include a year of free beer.

A free beer is on the line Friday and Saturday with an escape room challenge at Remedy Brewing Co. Conquer Escape Rooms in Harrisburg is bringing its portable Hot Seat to the brewery in the 8th & Railroad Center as part of the Sioux Falls Winter Carnival. Solve multiple puzzles in a short amount of time to escape the clear booth. Play solo or with a partner. The price is $5 per person, but you’ll get a free beer if you escape in time. The fastest time also will win free admission to Conquer.

M.B. Haskett Delicatessen has dropped dinner service during the week, and prix fixe service is returning on Friday and Saturday nights from 5 to 9 p.m. The menu this weekend at the downtown restaurant starts with a salt cod brandade, followed by buttermilk chicken with savory bread pudding and Brussels sprouts. Dessert is an apple tarte tatin.

We guess this is like a dessert cheese? A&W on East 10th Street is serving cheese curds drizzled with caramel sauce for a limited time.

Love cookies? The Cookie Jar Eatery is selling For the Love of Cookies challenge cards. Get 20 cookies for $20 this month, with a maximum of two cookies per day. The downtown bakery also is hosting a Cabin Fever Party from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday with Child’s Play Toys. There will be cookie decorating, games and inflatables at Shriver Square at 11th and Phillips. Bring a canned food item or donation for Feeding South Dakota.

Parker’s Bistro is keeping its winning entry in the Downtown Burger Battle on the menu for the rest of February. The restaurant’s creation featured a Wagyu patty served with house-made green chili bacon, Havarti, Fresno jelly and a jalapeno popper all on a brioche bun. You also can get Bread & Circus Sandwich Kitchen’s runner-up burger for a couple of weeks. The B&C Raclette Burger features certified Angus beef, house-made black garlic bacon, raclette cheese, bread-and-butter onions, lettuce and garlic aioli on a Breadsmith bun made using spent grain from Severance Brewing’s Monster Cookie Stout.

Creative burgers are popping up all over Sioux Falls. Here’s one that’s on the menu at TC’s Referee as a lunch special for a few months. The Brunch Burger is a blended pork belly, bacon and cheddar burger topped with a fried egg and American cheese, served over waffles topped with peanut butter and syrup.

Juice Stop at 26th and Marion will be closed for a few days beginning Monday for remodeling. The store will get a new look similar to updates at the other locations. Juice Stop hopes to reopen by Thursday, Feb. 13.

CNC Food Factory in the Avera Wellness Center is selling its protein bars at other locations. The bars, which have 20 grams of protein, are available at The Co-op Natural Foods and Sam’s BP gas station in Harrisburg. There’s also a gluten-free option.

Parable Coffee Co. has added event catering. The roasting company offers a portable cart that can be set up for any type of gathering to serve coffee and espresso drinks.

There’s no shortage of special offerings at restaurants for Valentine’s Day. Here are four interesting ones.

The Co-op Natural Foods is making Very Vegan Valentine’s Treat Boxes. For $25, you’ll get a box filled with two raspberry vanilla bean doughnuts, two Linzer cookies, two chocolate cherry muffins, two chocolate-covered strawberry mini scones and one heart-shaped chocolate berry hand pie. Orders must be placed by 8 p.m. Monday. They can be picked up Thursday or Friday.

R Wine Bar and Stacked are collaborating on an event that will give parents a night out and their kids something fun to do. Parents can enjoy dinner in the restaurant and drop off the kids down the hall for a pop-up Lego lab. Make reservations for dinner with the restaurant at info@rwinebar.com or 271-0814. The Lego lab is open to kids age 5-14, and the fee is $9.50 an hour per child. RSVP for a spot at discoverstacked.org.

Enjoy a candlelight wine dinner at Falls Overlook Cafe on Valentine’s Day. Chef Jeni & Co. is preparing a five-course dinner paired with wines from LangeTwins Winery and Vineyards in California. Here’s the menu: chef’s selection amuse bouche, field greens, lobster bisque, blood orange sorbet, grilled beef tenderloin with gorgonzola garlic chive mashed potatoes and seasonal vegetables, and a dark chocolate pot de creme. Tickets are $87 per person, and only a handful remain. The deadline for reservations is Monday.

Willing to smooch your date in public to get a free meal? Qdoba’s annual #QDOBAforaKiss will be on Valentine’s Day. Order an entree, kiss your companion, and get a second entree for free.

