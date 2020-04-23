Restaurant Roundup: Take-and-bake options, salsa delivery, popcorn specials

0 shares Share

Tweet

LinkedIn

April 23, 2020

One of the favorites at the Falls Park Farmers Market is Skipping Stone Pizza, and this year, market-goers will have the option to get the pizzas for take-and-bake. No worries if you don’t have a wood-fired oven – owners Kyle and Nicky VanDerWeff will use theirs to parbake the crust before loading it with toppings. The market opens May 2.

Papa Woody’s Wood Fired Pizza has added take-and-bake family meals. Choices include chicken and rice casserole, rigatoni and meatballs, chicken alfredo and cheese lasagna. Pre-order the day before or take your chances and pop into the restaurant in the first-floor marketplace of the downtown Jones421 Building. Curbside pickup is available too and delivery through third-party services is coming once the family meals are added to their platforms.

With great turnouts for the occasional pizza weekends at Daily Clean Food & Drink, the health food restaurant is offering them every week. The special pizza menu is available from 4 to 7 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays. Pre-orders are welcome by sending a text to co-owner Shaley Bolks at 605-940-1161 that also includes a name and pickup time.

Take-and-bake meals were so popular at Stensland Family Farms that the staff couldn’t meet the demand with its kitchen capacity. The business has turned to Chef Jeni & Company to provide a couple of choices every week. The catering service will use Stensland dairy products in the meals. This week’s options are shepherd’s pie with braised beef and an Italian sausage penne bake for $15 each. The Stensland retail stores also have added pans of bars for $22 made by The Cake Lady. Pick them up at either location or order online for delivery. Chef Jeni recently started “Dinner Birdie,” which offers take-and-bake meals in two sizes, salad, cookie dough, bottles of wine and more. Text the word DINNER to 44555 to get the menu offerings every week.

The Tea food truck Taqueria Suyapa is opening for the season Monday. It’s based in the parking lot of Auto-Net on the highway headed west into Tea. Hours will be 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Saturday. The menu will be the same as last year, said Jairo Motino, whose wife, Suyapa, owns the truck. Many of the recipes are from their native home in Honduras. Popular items are burritos, tacos, tostadas, tortas and carne asada, he said.

Inca Salsa remains available in grocery stores, but customers also can have it delivered for free. Mix and match five jars and get a bag of chips for $40. Order by calling 605-321-1174.

Swing through the drive-thru at Wendy’s on Friday for a free four-piece order of chicken nuggets. It’s the chain’s “GroupNug” for all of us.

Blue 42 Sports Grill in Hartford brought a few smiles to neighborhoods by having a dinosaur deliver meals. Midwest Party Express used its party bus to give “Rex” a ride to 18 houses Wednesday night. The restaurant plans to use its special delivery guy once or twice a month.

Poppy’s Popcorn Company has found a hit with its weekend “movie night special.” Every Friday and Saturday, the shop offers a different special that’s typically up to half-price. This week’s offering is large bags of white, caramel and cheddar, with all three for $10. Pre-order either online or by calling the shop. You can take your chances and stop in, but Poppy’s has been selling out every time. You’ll get a chuckle out of owner Nathan Bertsch’s recent Facebook post: “Thank you again to everyone for the support. This has been a great way for us to generate excitement and also keep busy! We appreciate it! A quick note: My mother is worried that advertising about how many of these we sell could lead to someone robbing us. So with that, I’d like to mention to all the robbers out there that 99.82 percent of these orders are paid online so there is virtually no cash here at the store. Love you, Mom.”

We’re doing our best to keep this massive list updated with which restaurants are closed temporarily and which ones have adjusted hours and changed operations. Several of them are coming up with creative ideas to keep income coming in.

Dave & Buster’s fans are going to have to wait longer than expected.