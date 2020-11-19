Restaurant Roundup: Twin Bing madness, Thanksgiving dinner on a pizza crust

0 shares Share

Nov. 19, 2020

Since Stensland Family Farms released its quarts of Twin Bing Ice Cream on Friday, that’s pretty much all the creamery has been making.

“We only have so many cows and team members, so we couldn’t keep up right now with the crazy demand,” said Leah Moller, a Stensland family owner who manages retail operations. The business’ post on Facebook went viral, reaching 1 million people, and it’s still climbing, Moller said.

The Stensland stores ran out of the ice cream that first day. “We took the rest in on Saturday and ran out of the entire creamery stock by 2 p.m. on Saturday. We started making it that day so we’d have a supply for Sunday. It sat overnight in the blast freezer, and then we almost sold out that day.” The creamery is switching around its production schedule to accommodate the demand and begin to produce enough for distribution at other retailers, she said. Palmer Candy Co., the Sioux City-based maker of the candy bar, got its first delivery of ice cream today for its retail store.

And for those faraway Twin Bing fans, Stensland is working on a shipping option.

How does a traditional Thanksgiving dinner on top of a pizza sound? Calico Skies Vineyard and Winery east of Canton is featuring a wood-fired pizza topped with turkey, mashed potatoes, gravy, dressing and brie. It’s finished with cranberry sauce, parsley and garlic butter on the crust. It’s available hot out of the oven Friday through Sunday this week and next week.

In the category of it’s almost too pretty to eat: CH Patisserie has a gluten-free pumpkin cheesecake that you can order for Thanksgiving through Nov. 23.

The Cookie Jar Eatery has Thanksgiving-themed cookie-decorating kits for sale. Get a dozen cutout sugar cookies with three colors of frosting in decorating bags and two containers of sprinkles. A Christmas version will be ready next. Order a kit online or stop by the bakery in Shriver Square at 11th and Phillips.

The north-side Jacky’s Burrito Express has been closed for a few weeks. A decision hasn’t been made about its long-term future, according to an employee, but it won’t be reopening anytime soon. The West 12th Jacky’s Burrito Express and the east-side and downtown restaurants remain open.

Papa’s Pub & Eatery in downtown Dell Rapids is looking for a new home. The restaurant will be in its current location through March. “We are working to secure a new location, but as with everything in life, there are no guarantees,” said Rebecca Ohayon, who started Papa’s with her husband, David, two years ago.

Candy Cloud Factory has added punch cards for the holiday season. Buy a card for $30, and each month, the recipient can get a single-flavor cotton candy for free or receive $3 off an item if it’s more expensive. The shop along The Cascade boardwalk on North Phillips Avenue is offering free delivery and curbside pickup.

Tickets go on sale today for WoodGrain Brewing Co.’s second annual pairing of its beers with Intoxibakes cupcakes. You’ll get a beer flight and four cupcakes made with WoodGrain beer. Advance tickets for the Dec. 3 event are $10, and if they don’t sell out, they’ll be $12. A portion of the proceeds will go to the Children’s Home Society of South Dakota. Additional cupcake will be for sale in the taproom.

The Willows Food & Spirits at Willow Run Golf Course has new daily specials. Tuesday: $2 off burger baskets. Wednesday: $6 taco baskets and $4 margaritas. Thursday: 10-ounce prime rib dinner for $24 and $2 off appetizers. Saturday: $2 off steak dinners. Sunday: $3 mimosas and $4 bloody marys.

Great Shots offers a build-your-own bloody mary bar with 20 items from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturdays. Enjoy one in the restaurant at the Sanford Sports Complex or take it out to a golf bay while you’re practicing on your swing. They’re $11.

The wine selection has arrived at the new Tarquin Argentine Restaurant. Most of the wines are from Argentina and California, owner Gabriel Rivero said. Diners can order by the glass or bottle. For a nonalcoholic option, Tarquin serves mate, a tea made with the leaves of the native yerba mate plant.

Flyboy Donuts has a new weekday special for students and those 65 and older. Mention the special when you order a coffee at one of the two drive-thrus, and get a free doughnut.

Some longtime Taco John’s fans are still missing the enchiladas that used to be on the menu. For a limited time, the chain has a new version to try. Sauce-A-Lotta Enchiladas are filled with your choice of meat and smothered in white queso or red sauce. Sorry, no chili.

Fans of Cinnabon frosting can buy it by the pint for a limited time. It’s available through the holidays at the bakery in The Empire Mall.

