Restaurant Roundup: Vegan cinnamon rolls, new to-go options

0 shares Share

Tweet

LinkedIn

April 16, 2020

Coffea Roasterie introduced gluten-free, vegan cinnamon rolls earlier this month. They’ve been so popular that the coffee shops are offering them by the half-dozen. Order by email at hannah@coffearoasterie.com through Wednesday night for pickup after 8 a.m. Friday at whichever location you like. “Once we’ve received and approved your order, we’ll send you an invoice that you can pay before you pick up your cinnamon rolls so that when you do pick them up, no contact is needed between anyone! Just grab your delicious little treats, and go back home.”

Sanaa’s 8th Street Gourmet has added take-and-bake family meals and other items to make meals at home. This week’s menu includes spanakopita, mosakaa, ratatouille, spicy humus, cauliflower tagaine and three pasta sauces.

Queen City Bakery is offering its rosemary chicken salad and madras curry chicken salad by the quart. It’s $16 or $22 with six pieces of the bakery’s focaccia. Both salads use Boar’s Head chicken. Orders with bread must be placed the day before.

Urban Chislic is selling steaks to grill at home. The restaurant knows its customers are doing their part for social distancing, and while they likely don’t have access to commercial-grade fryers, they’ll can enjoy the same quality meat in a different way, co-owner Hong Phrommany said. Order by 4 p.m. Thursday for Friday pickup. There’s even a convenient drive-up window to use. Delivery is available for a fee.

Don’t bring cash this time to On the Hook Fish and Chips, which will be in Sioux Falls on Friday. The region-wandering food truck is accepting payment by credit or debit card only in light of the COVID-19 pandemic. The card reader is mounted to the outside of the truck. Customers are asked to keep 6 feet between each other if there’s a line. The signature wild Alaskan cod will be served from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. in the parking lot of Tractor Supply Co. on North Cliff Avenue. Sometimes, the truck runs into mechanical or other issues and gets a late start. Follow this link to check for updates.

The annual Sioux River Roast Off and Latte Art Throwdown, a fundraiser for The Community Outreach, has switched to a virtual festival because of the COVID-19 pandemic. In addition to helping the nonprofit fight homelessness, the event will boost sales for the roasters and coffee shops at a time when purchases are dropping. Coffee lovers can buy tickets for a cup of coffee or bag of beans, and $5 from every purchase will go to The Community Outreach. Participating roasters and shops from Sioux Falls include The Breaks Coffee Roasting Co., The Clean Bean, Coffea Roasterie. La Luna Cafe, Parable Coffee Co., The Source Coffee Roastery + Taproom. Other businesses include The Bean, Cottonwood, Stone Bru Coffee Co., Aeris Roasting Co., Euphoria Coffee and Essence Coffee Roasters. Those who buy tickets also will be entered into a drawing for prizes.

B&G Milkyway has a new limited time Avalanche flavor: peanut butter and jelly. The frozen treat is made with vanilla ice cream, peanut butter and fresh strawberries.

We’re doing our best to keep this massive list updated with which restaurants are closed temporarily and which ones have adjusted hours and changed operations. Several of them are coming up with creative ideas to keep income coming in.

Here’s a look at a new food truck we wrote about recently.