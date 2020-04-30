Restaurant Roundup: Vinyl Taco dinner for two, Meridian’s chislic gets closer

6 hours ago

April 30, 2020

Vinyl Taco reopens Friday for takeout with a new special. Get your choice of appetizer, any four tacos, two sides of rice and two sodas for $20. Hours will be 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. daily.

Fans of chislic from the landmark Meridian Corner near Freeman will be able to enjoy that and more this summer closer to Sioux Falls. The bar and grill will be running the concession stands at Thunder Valley Dragways near Marion.

Coffea Roasterie is making it easier to enjoy its coffee at home. Half-gallon and gallon containers of cold-brew, chai and select lattes are available for a limited time. Order by email, and the jug will be ready within 24 hours for pickup weekdays. Get the details here.

Granite City is having a “drive-in” parking lot party with live music from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday as long as the forecast still looks good on Friday. For $10.75, diners will get their choice of a grilled burger, brat or barbecue sandwich with chips and a pop or water.

Covert Artisan Ales is giving a virtual sneak peek of its new downtown taproom on Friday during an “bottle share” event with JJ’s Wine, Spirits & Cigars. The brewery is encouraging viewers to pick up a bottle of its Barrel Aged Erzen earlier in the day to enjoy during the Facebook Live event at 7 p.m. The sour ale that has been aged in Buffalo Trace Bourbon barrels will be available for sale beginning at noon Friday at the current taproom or JJ’s.

Chevys Fresh Mex, which is open for takeout, knows customers are missing its margaritas, so the restaurant is selling its sweet and sour mix. Get a pint for $5. Just add tequila, triple sec and garnish.

If you buy a crowler of All Together IPA at Remedy Brewing Co, all of the profit goes to staff members who have been furloughed because of the coronavirus pandemic. The hazy IPA is brewed with four hops: Cascade, Citra, Mosaic and Simocoe. The brewery is taking online orders for pickup.

Who needs cake when you can just eat frosting? The Cake Lady sells its vanilla, chocolate and almond frosting in 32-ounce containers for $7.

The Irish gent on Blarney Stone Pub’s logo has a new look. He’s “doing his part in slowing the spread (of COVID-19) by practicing social distancing.” The downtown pub is still open for takeout with curbside pickup at the south door.

