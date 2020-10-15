Restaurant Roundup: Walleye cakes, pheasant chislic Hog Wings, hot cocoa bombs

0 shares Share

Oct. 15, 2020

Hot cocoa bombs are available now at Twisted Sisters Sweetz. The large chocolate spheres are filled with hot cocoa mix and marshmallows. Drop one in a mug, and pour hot milk over it. The downtown bakery has more than a dozen flavors ranging from classic and peppermint to salted caramel and snickerdoodle. Most are $4 or $4.50. Order them in advance.

Bread & Circus Sandwich Kitchen has several new dishes featuring seasonal veggies. Roasted and charred carrots are nestled between mole blanco and cilantro pesto. For a salad, roasted delicata squash sits on a bed of argula with toasted pepitas and a citrus cranberry cous cous, all bathed in a date vinaigrette. There’s also a spin on a crab cake using walleye and kimchi. It’s topped with pear, a fish sauce caramel and cilantro.

When it’s pheasant season, the state bird returns to the menu at Urban Chislic. Get a bowl of fried skin-on breast meat served over steamed white rice with sautéed veggies for $15. A limited quantity is available on a day-to-day basis at the restaurant near 85th and Minnesota.

Hog Wings just might be the star of the new seasonal menu at Squealer’s Smoke Shack in Tea but the Dinger’s Old Fashion Apple Crisp looks tasty too. The “wings” are three pork shanks that have been seasoned, smoked and flash-fried. Other new additions include Thia chicken lettuce wraps, a Southwest chicken flatbread and the restaurant’s twists on a patty melt and a Cuban sandwich.

The Willows at Willow Run Golf Course has added an all-you-can-eat soup and salad bar. It just started this week, so the kitchen crew is trying out different offerings. In addition to lettuce and the traditional toppings, diners typically will find pasta salads and desserts. Usually, there are two soup choices. Hours are 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. and 5 to 8 p.m. daily. The price is $9.

Obscure Brewing Co. has added to its cheese and pepperoni offerings. The new pies include the Classic, which has pepperoni and sausage, Thai, barbecue chorizo, chicken pesto and chicken bacon ranch. A featured option will rotate through the seasons. Now, diners at the east-side brewery and taproom can get a pizza with five types of locally grown peppers.

Leashed dogs are welcome all the time now at Miner Brewing Co. The four-legged friends and their owners are in the spotlight Tuesday nights for Pints & Paws. This month, there will be drawings for prizes. “Well-behaved dogs – and owners – only.”

Catch the Hunny & Bunny food truck for the last time this season Friday night in Hartford. It will be serving its signature gyros, shawarma and falafel from 5 to 10 p.m. at Buffalo Ridge Brewing on Main Street.

Who couldn’t use a little edible glitter in their life? Oh My Cupcakes has started selling containers of it for customers to use for their own baking. The edible glitter is safe to use on any food or drink. The price is $12 for 4 grams – and a little goes a long way! Four colors are available: turquoise, soft pink, champagne gold and rose gold.

With Friday’s closing of the 518 Marketplace in Harrisburg, Emer-GenZ Eats & Treats is moving the kitchen for its prepared-meal business to Air Madness, which is next door. Customers will be able to pick up meals there from noon to 6 p.m. Tuesday through Friday. Delivery and curbside service also will be available.

Pho Quynh has tweaked its hours to create separate lunch and dinner hours on weekdays. It’s open from 11 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. and then 5 to 9 p.m. and 10 p.m. on Friday. On the weekend, the Vietnamese restaurant is open all day.

TC Referee Sports Bar & Grill reopens Friday after being closed since Oct. 9 because of two COVID-19 cases. Get the latest updates here.

Here are other headlines from the past week.