Restaurant Roundup: Winning burger, spring drinks, tp for tips

March 19, 2020

Papa’s Pub & Eatery will feature its winning burger from the Battle of the Buns for a limited time. The restaurant competed against Pinz, Norby’s Bar & Grill and County Fair Food Store in the February competition organized by the Dell Rapids Chamber of Commerce. Papa’s Western Burger features a branded bun with a one-third-pound seasoned patty with American cheese, applewood smoked bacon, fried onion strings, spring mix, house-made barbecue-mayo and ranch.

The spring drink menu has been released at Coffea Roasterie. Classics such as the lavender and jade lattes are back. New this year is The Pink Shrub, which is served cold. According to the coffee shop, “a shrub is essential a drinking vinegar.” The Pink Shrub uses a house-made strawberry honey shrub topped off with soda water, a sprig of marjoram and Pop Rocks.

Power Plate Meals has added a Clean & Simple line featuring no seasonings or sauces. The meals will have fewer than five ingredients. The prepared-meal business kicked off the line with two options: chicken with sweet potato and broccoli, and sirloin steak with jasmine rice and green beans. They’re available in the retail location near 57th and Louise, or they can be ordered online for delivery or pickup at the store.

Dialed In Nutrition has added another business where customers can buy its healthy prepared meals. OI Performance at 69th and Southeastern has a refrigerator stocked with grab-and-go meals.

Domino’s annual March deal is here. Get 50 percent off all menu-priced pizzas ordered online through Sunday.

While the COVID-19 pandemic is causing hardship for restaurants, some are finding the lighter moments.

Here’s what one customer left for a tip at Inca Mexican Restaurant.

Gateway Bar & Grill has a clever offer.

And the baker at Josiah’s Coffeehouse, Cafe & Bakery decorated a couple of cakes for fun.

And Chef Dominique’s chihauhau is taking precautions to stay healthy too.

We’re doing our best to update information from restaurants about changes in hours and menus.

Here’s a look at other recent headlines from the past week.