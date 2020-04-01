Retail center fills up with limited space left

0 shares Share

April 1, 2020

This paid Site Spotlight is sponsored by Gregg Brown of NAI Sioux Falls.

There’s only one – or maybe two – spots left for businesses to join a growing group of local, health-minded retailers at a sought-after south Sioux Falls center.

The Wedge on Western south of 69th Street and Western Avenue has up to 5,437 square feet remaining that includes access to a loading dock.

“It’s a large bay that originally was envisioned for a retail use such as an upscale furniture or home design and decor business,” said listing agent Gregg Brown of NAI Sioux Falls.

“We still think that would be a terrific spot for that sort of business, but we’re also trying to get creative and show what can be done when we reduce the size of the space for multiple businesses.”

A business could lease the front 3,400 square feet, which would provide a storefront between EarthWise Pet Supply & Grooming and the future Breadico bakery and bread shop.

“We’re looking for the right fit,” Brown said. “The landlord has been very systematic and diligent about having the right tenant mix, and we’re starting to see more and more traffic there.”

Owner Steve Gratzfeld also is a partner in Daily Clean Food & Drink, which is located at the Wedge. The other tenants include Define fitness center and a future hair salon.

“I’m really happy with the mix,” Gratzfeld said. “Daily speaks for itself along the lines of my own beliefs and priorities, and that’s health – which isn’t just exercise, it’s also diet. I feel really good about the tenants. Define offering fitness fits right in, EarthWise focuses on the health of your pets, our incoming salon owner has a more natural approach with hair care products, and I’ve always been a fan of David (Napolitano of Breadico) and his product and his passion for it.”

The remaining nearly 2,000 square feet in the back of the building could be a fit for an office or retail user that doesn’t need as much visibility, Brown said.

“It’s a really cool space, with 18-foot ceilings that allow for a mezzanine,” he said. “The design of the building is really unique, and we think it could be a great fit for architects, engineering, an insurance firm, a chiropractor, anything that doesn’t necessarily need retail frontage.”

The center “has definitely benefited from the new surrounding retail and office in the area,” he added. “If you look between Cliff and Louise, there’s really only a handful of existing spaces. The demographics of the neighborhood are outstanding, and our tenant mix reflects that.”

Gratzfeld said he would like to finish out the building with more businesses that complement the mix.

“I’d like to keep it very local and very small business and health-related,” he said. “That would be ideal. We’ve turned down conversations with tenants that just didn’t fit, so we’re excited to get the building full, but we’re going to continue to be selective to make sure we get the right tenants.”

Prospective tenants can still view the space during the COVID-19 pandemic by using a lockbox.

“Just let us know, and we’ll make sure you can safely go take a look at it,” Brown said.

For more information on the property, contact Gregg Brown at 605-906-0394 or gbrown@naisiouxfalls.com.