Retail space available next to top Flyboy Donuts location

Oct. 5, 2020

This paid Site Spotlight is sponsored by Ryan Tysdal, Van Buskirk Cos.

Many popular businesses have opened at Roosevelt Marketplace over the past year. Now, just two spaces remain for lease.

It’s an opportunity to join Flyboy Donuts, Stensland Family Farms ice cream shop, Giliberto’s Mexican Taco Shop, GreatLIFE Golf & Fitness and Year Round Brown.

This two-building retail development at West 41st Street and Sertoma Avenue is across the street from Roosevelt High School, the largest school in South Dakota with more than 2,500 students.

“Tenants are attracted to high-traffic, high-visibility sites,” according to Ryan Tysdal of Van Buskirk Cos., the leasing agent for the property. “The combined traffic counts at this corner are over 30,000 cars daily – that’s huge.”

It’s definitely been a hit for Flyboy, which opened in mid-August.

“This (Roosevelt) is our No. 1 location,” said Ben Duenwald, owner of Flyboy Donuts. “We couldn’t be happier.”

Flyboy occupies a co-branded drive-thru endcap space with local ice cream favorite Stensland Family Farms.

Two spaces are available for lease between Stensland and Nail World, with square footages of 1,740 and 1,800 square feet. The spaces can be leased separately or combined for a 3,540-square foot suite.

“This could be an ideal location for a wide variety of tenants, such as a restaurant or neighborhood services business,” Tysdal said.

“I think it would be a home run for a salon or barber-type tenant.”

Salon or barber tenants are typically good co-tenants with fitness and tanning businesses, he added.

“It’s desirable to be next to businesses that create a high volume of daily customer trips. This center has many of those types of businesses.”

The GreatLIFE location at Roosevelt Marketplace has more than 10,000 visits per month and is the third busiest GreatLIFE out of 21 locations, he said.

Year Round Brown echoes that same success.

“Roosevelt is our second-busiest location in South Dakota, with over 15,000 visitors per month during certain times of the year. We are really proud of this location,” said Zach Neugebauer, owner of Year Round Brown.

The next tenants will be set up for similar results, Tysdal said.

“This is an opportunity to be part of a very successful project,” he said. “Only two spots left, then we’re full.”

Click here to view the online listing.

The space is listed for lease at $19 per square foot, triple net. The landlord is offering a buildout allowance of $25 per square foot.

Interested tenants should contact Ryan Tysdal at 605-376-0127 or ryan@vbclink.com.