Retailers: Support entrepreneurs on Small Business Saturday, Giving Tuesday

0 shares Share

Tweet

LinkedIn

Nov. 27, 2020

This paid piece is sponsored by The South Dakota Retailers Association.

There are no local retailers without local entrepreneurs.

The South Dakota Retailers Association is teaming up with Junior Achievement of South Dakota to encourage shopping local this Small Business Saturday on Nov. 28 and to support organizations that teaching entrepreneurial skills on Giving Tuesday, Dec. 1.

Junior Achievement of South Dakota’s programs support current and future entrepreneurs and celebrate the skills that make them successful.

“The Saturday after Thanksgiving is a great time to support small businesses within our communities,” said SDRA executive director Nathan Sanderson. “This year, we encourage you to also consider the entrepreneurial and financial literacy skills our store owners need to run a thriving business.”

Small-business owners possess perseverance, adaptability and courage, he said, adding JA works to develop these enterprising attributes in students by bringing experienced community members into classrooms to teach children these practical, worthwhile skills.

This year, that learning is happening virtually, but the lessons are more important than ever.

A recent survey by research firm Engine Insights shows that nearly one in four teens, 22 percent, say they are less likely to consider starting a business as an adult because of the impact of COVID-19. The release of the survey results coincides with National Entrepreneurship Month this November.

“Entrepreneurship drives innovation, creates jobs and builds communities, but these survey results raise some concerns about what business creation will look like in the future,” said Kayla Eitreim, president of JA of South Dakota.

“It’s important that we encourage young people to consider business ownership as a worthwhile career option for the future. That’s why entrepreneurship is one of the main areas of focus for Junior Achievement’s educational experiences.”

In South Dakota, many shop owners have taken skills learned in JA and brought them directly into their own businesses.

“Junior Achievement is a great program for teaching needed skills we use every day in business,” said Kevin Nyberg, owner of Nyberg’s Ace Hardware. “We’re teaching the next generation of entrepreneurs in South Dakota.”

Finance, accounting and basic money management are useful skills for life and work, agreed Nancy Savage, owner of Child’s Play Toys.

“If we can help inspire youngsters to be business owners, they will give back to the communities that supported them.”

As you make your way to Main Street this weekend, consider looking at local by remembering to shop mom-and-pop stores on Small Business Saturday and contributing to organizations that instill bedrock entrepreneurial skills in South Dakota’s future community leaders on Giving Tuesday.