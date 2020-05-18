Rosie’s Tacos opens in West Sioux neighborhood

218 shares Share

Tweet

LinkedIn

May 18, 2020

Bar owner Juan Nuno’s dream of having a food truck came true this month.

Rosie’s Tacos is parked outside his West Sioux neighborhood business, La Carreta Bar, which he opened a year ago.

“I’m excited to have my own taco truck. I’ve always wanted one. The bar came first, and now we have the taco truck.”

While the location is just a block from neighborhood landmark Rosie’s Cafe, the truck is named after his oldest daughter, who is 14.

Nuno’s wife, Ana Ramos, helps him prepare the food. In addition to tacos, the truck serves burritos, quesadillas and tortas. Meat choices include asada, pork adobada and chorizo.

“We make everything, the salsas, the chorizo, the adobada,” Nuno said.

To make the meat for birria tacos, they cook beef for six hours in a sauce with seasonings.

“You take the juice from the meat and then dip it in and eat it.”

Nuno is from Guadalajara, Jalisco, in central Mexico, and he moved to the U.S. over two decades ago. He has lived in Sioux Falls for most of that time and worked at Berry Plastics before opening the bar, which is in a retail center on Madison Street.

The truck is parked in front of the bar and is open from 11:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday through Sunday.

The owner of neighboring Studio 1491 also started a food truck this year that operates in the same block.