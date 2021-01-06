Runnings buys vacant Kmart in Mitchell

0 shares Share

Jan. 6, 2021

A vacant former Kmart building in Mitchell is becoming a new location for Runnings.

The Minnesota-based home, farm and outdoor store is moving its existing store across the street to the larger location at 1313 S. Burr St. Runnings entered the Mitchell market with the acquisition of Campbell Supply Co. one year ago.

“Campbell Supply, and now Runnings, has been part of the retail environment in Mitchell since 1957,” chief operating officer Dan Herrmann said. “We’re excited to be in Mitchell and expand our selection of products and brands to meet the ever-increasing demand from our customers.”

Plans are to sell the existing 72,000-square-foot building at 1400 S. Burr St. once the move is done.

With 95,000 square feet, the new store will add an expanded assortment of sporting goods, clothing, footwear and pet supplies, along with more parking space.

The existing store employs approximately 45 full- and part-time employees. Additional team members will be hired at a later date to help run the new store, which is scheduled to open in January 2022.

Runnings has two stores in the Sioux Falls market, including one in another former Kmart on East 10th Street.