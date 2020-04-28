Runnings to expand into former eastside Kmart

0 shares Share

Runnings is planning a new east side store that will nearly double the size of the store it’s currently running as Campbell’s Supply Co.

Minnesota-based Runnings acquired Campbell’s in January and continues to operate its seven stores across South Dakota and Iowa.

The vacant 92,000-square-foot former Kmart on East 10th Street will allow Runnings to sell a larger selection of home, farm and outdoor goods. The new store will sell an expanded assortment of sporting goods, firearms, clothing, footwear and feature a small engine repair shop.

“Campbell’s has a long-standing history of serving the needs of customers in the Sioux Falls region,” said Dan Herrmann, Runnings chief operating officer, in a statement. “We want to build on that legacy with a new store that features enhanced product selection and hometown-friendly customer service.”

The company plans to sell its 53,000-square-foot building at 3101 E. 10th St. once the move to the new location is done. The plan is to move into the building in September and hold a grand opening in October.

The new store will operate under the Runnings name. There also is a Campbell’s store at 49th Street and Western Avenue.

“We searched for existing buildings as well as land opportunities for them to perhaps build a new building but settled on a location that’s very good for an easy move from their existing location,” said Ryan Ammann of NAI Sioux Falls, who represents Runnings. “Plus it provides all the space and land needed to display their product.”

At one point, there was a concept that would have turned the former Kmart building into several retail spaces. There ended up being multiple offers on the building, said Reggie Kuipers of Bender Commercial Real Estate, who listed it.

“Running’s was a great fit due to being an end user and needing the entire site,” Kuipers said. “This is an exciting announcement for Sioux Falls, especially in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic. Thankfully, Running’s has a long-term vision and can see past the current retail environment. This transaction shows me the underlying confidence in the Sioux Falls economy is still robust.”