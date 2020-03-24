Rural estate tops weekly sales report at $800,000

0 shares Share

Tweet

LinkedIn

March 24, 2020

The most expensive home sale for the week of March 2 was $800,000 for a rural acreage southeast of Sioux Falls.

The four-bedroom, five-bathroom home that was built in 1996 has 6,800 square feet. Private walking trails wind through the 1.5-acre property that’s in a rural development north of Good Earth State Park.

Our weekly feature sorts through property transfer records in Minnehaha and Lincoln counties to find the 10 most expensive residential sales.

The property transfer information comes from the Minnehaha County Director of Equalization Office and the Lincoln County Register of Deeds Office. Addresses are in Sioux Falls unless noted.

Here’s a look at the top 10 home sales for the week of March 2:



10. 2604 E. Winston Circle, $390,000

9. 1601 N. Paddington Trail, $395,000

8. 7813 W. Kelsey Circle, $400,000

7. 1509 W. Killarney St., $425,000

6. 1311 S. Snowberry Trail, $449,500

5. 2813 W. Stratton Circle, $475,000

4. 7204 S. Waterstone Circle, $510,000

3. (tie) 1812 W. Gray Gables Circle, $606,000

3. (tie) 8804 E. Black Walnut St., $606,000

2. 47972 Prairie Hills Trail, Harrisburg; $685,000





1. 26912 Baker Park Place, $800,000