S.D. Chamber Economic Outlook Seminar to feature 3M supply chain executive

Sept. 28, 2020

Attendees at the annual South Dakota Chamber of Commerce & Industry’s Economic Outlook Seminar will get an inside look at 3M’s role in the supply chain during this year of unprecedented demand for its products.

3M ramped up production of health care-related supplies at both its Aberdeen and Brookings plants this year and is expanding by 120,000 square feet in Aberdeen.

Michael Vale, executive vice president of the 3M safety and industrial business group, will be the keynote speaker at the Oct. 6 event.

It runs from 3 to 6 p.m. at the Sioux Falls Convention Center and includes a virtual viewing option.

Jodi Schwan, founder of SiouxFalls.Business, will serve as emcee and present the results of the SiouxFalls.Business quarterly CEO survey, conducted in partnership with the Augustana Research Institute.

She will moderate a discussion on how five business segments in the state are adjusting to the year’s changing market featuring panelists Christine Hamilton, Christiansen Land & Cattle; Jay Bender, Falcon Plastics; Randy Knecht, Journey Group Cos.; and former GOED Commissioner Pat Costello of Schoeneman’s Building Center and Fuddruckers.

Additionally, Joe Santos, professor and Dykhouse Scholar in Money, Banking and Regulation in the Ness School of Management and Economics at SDSU, will share insight on the pandemic’s impact to the state’s economy