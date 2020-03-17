S.D. retailers: Supply chain for food, supplies is intact

0 shares Share

The South Dakota Retailers Association is assuring consumers that the supply chain for food and sanitary supplies remains intact and that businesses are taking extra precautions to minimize the impact of COVID-19.

Ample supplies of food, cleaning products and sanitary items exist, even if some store shelves are temporarily empty.

The process of delivering inventory from warehouses to retail stores takes time, and businesses are taking extra precautions to clean and sanitize before restocking shelves, the association said in a statement. Some businesses are restricting hours of operation to allow additional time to sanitize and restock.

“Businesses are working hard to keep their facilities clean, safe and stocked,” said SDRA executive director Nathan Sanderson. “There’s no need for panicking or hoarding; just because an item happens to be out today because of unusually high demand doesn’t mean it will be out tomorrow.”

Retailers, wholesalers, suppliers and manufacturers are continuing to work efficiently and smoothly to make sure consumers have food and other products they need. The viability of the supply chain and the availability of safe, affordable food and consumer products for customers have not been disrupted, the association said.

“My No. 1 job right now is just making sure our people are informed and receive reassurance that things are going to be OK,” said R.F Buche, SDRA board president and owner of Buche Foods. “That’s what I’m trying to do on a daily basis with my team.”

Restaurants also are implementing enhanced cleaning regimens, offering bottled beverages instead of drink stations and providing single-use table covers. Others are temporarily limiting the number of customers in their establishments, offering curbside pickup or providing free delivery.

“During this time of uncertainty, we want to assure consumers that businesses are taking proactive measures to keep South Dakotans safe,” Sanderson said.