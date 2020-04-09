S.D. sees biggest unemployment numbers yet

0 shares Share

Tweet

LinkedIn

April 9. 2020

South Dakotans are filing even more initial weekly claims for unemployment benefits.

During the week of March 29 through April 4, a total of 7,916 initial weekly claims were filed with the Department of Labor and Regulation. It’s a 16 percent increase of 1,115 claims over the prior week’s total of 6,801.

“The department is now issuing the additional $600 weekly extended unemployment benefit as a provision of the CARES Act,” said Labor Secretary Marcia Hultman said. “Claimants do not need to ask for this specifically but should still file a regular weekly request for payment. Remember, you cannot request this until the week is over on Saturday at midnight.”

Nationwide initial jobless claims totaled 6.6 million.