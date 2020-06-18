S.D. shows slight uptick in new jobless claims

0 shares Share

June 18, 2020

After two weeks of decline, South Dakota reported 126 more initial claims for unemployment than the prior week, while the overall number of people receiving benefits is generally trending down.

For the week of June 7, there were 1,006 initial weekly claims, an increase of 126 from the prior week’s total of 880.

The latest number of continued state claims is 20,573 for the week ending May 30, a decrease of 4,613 from the pandemic high of 25,186 for the week ending May 9.

This indicates the number of unemployed workers eligible for and receiving benefits after their initial claim.

“Many South Dakotans are going back to work, which is great for the economy as we work to get back to normal,” Labor Secretary Marcia Hultman said.

“Jobs may look different, but our department is prepared to help workers retrain to meet new demands and help employers find qualified candidates.”

A total of $4.7 million was paid out in state benefits in addition to $12.5 million in Federal Pandemic Unemployment Compensation, $747,400 in Pandemic Unemployment Assistance and $59,700 in Pandemic Emergency Unemployment Compensation benefits.

The Unemployment Insurance Trust Fund balance June 14 was $99.8 million.