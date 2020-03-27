S.D. starts new system for those filing for unemployment

199 shares Share

March 27, 2020

The South Dakota Department of Labor and Regulation is making changes to its system following a dramatic increase in unemployment insurance activity because of layoffs related to the COVID-19 pandemic.

A new “last name” filing system is being implemented effective March 30. Based on the first letter of their last name, claimants should file:

A-F on Monday

G-N on Tuesday

O-Z on Wednesday

If you missed your day, you can file on Thursday or Friday.

“We strongly encourage workers who need to file for unemployment to do so online at RAclaims.sd.gov,” Labor Secretary Marcia Hultman said. “You can also call 605-626-3179, but the wait time is approximately one hour.”

A video tutorial for filing an unemployment claim online is available. Selecting the direct deposit option instead of debit card will result in faster benefit payments.

The most common error is needing to reset a username or password. Do not call; to reset your username or password, email DLRRADivision@state.sd.us.

Claimants filing weekly certifications can go online at RAclaims.sd.gov or call 605-626-3212, including after 5 p.m. to keep phone lines available for first-time users. Payments will not be delayed.

Because of the significant influx of claims, 25 staff members have been added to take calls, reset passwords and process online claims. The number of phone lines also has increased.

“We will continue to look at ways to streamline the process of filing for and receiving unemployment insurance benefits as the COVID-19 situation continues to evolve,” Hultman said.

The state recorded about 1,700 new weekly jobless claims last week, up from 190 the week before.

Scam alert

The Department of Labor and Regulation also is warning unemployment insurance claimants about potential scams aiming to steal personal information. Be aware of potential fraud and only use the official website RAclaims.sd.gov.

“Many of the individuals we’re helping are filing for unemployment insurance for the very first time,” said state Labor and Regulation secretary Marcia Hultman. “Please be cautious of scammers trying to take advantage of the situation.”

No fee. There is no fee to file for unemployment compensation. DLR will never ask for a debit card or other method of payment in order to process a claim. If you get a phone call from someone identifying themselves as a representative of DLR, do not give any information to the caller or send money.

Several websites advertise they can assist claimants in filing for unemployment benefits. Some of these sites offer services free of charge and others do charge for services. The sites often ask for confidential/private information such as your social security number, address, work history and email address. Use only the official DLR Reemployment Assistance website atRAclaims.sd.gov.

Some solicitors are asking claimants to upload a copy of their driver's license, birth certificate, etc. DLR will ask for a Social Security number and driver's license or state-issued ID, but will not require an upload.

A few claimants have received demands to verify their identity within 24 hours to process their claim. DLR will not send requests such as this. After filing an initial claim, the claimant will receive a packet in the mail with a monetary determination of benefits, claimant checklist and handbook.

DLR does not pay claimants to take surveys. If you receive an email requesting you complete on online survey that appears to be from the state, do not complete the survey. This is likely an attempt to get your personal information.

“I stress to only use the website RAclaims.sd.gov,” Hultman said. “This is the official website for filing for unemployment.”

To report incidents of attempted fraud or scams, contact the Attorney General’s Office of Consumer Protection at https://consumer.sd.gov/.