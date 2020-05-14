S.D. unemployment claims rise by more than 5,000

0 shares Share

May 14, 2020

More than 5,000 South Dakotans filed for initial unemployment in the most recent week reported.

The Department of Labor and Regulation reports 5,132 new claims for the week of May 3, an increase of 1,202 claims over the prior week’s total of 3,929.

The latest number of continued claims is 23,719 for the week ending April 25. This indicates the number of unemployed workers eligible for and receiving benefits after their initial claim.

“Many employers are starting to recall workers, but if you are permanently without employment due to the coronavirus outbreak, we can help,” said Labor Secretary Marcia Hultman. “The Department of Labor and Regulation has a wide variety of training and education programs to help eligible individuals work towards a career in a high-demand, high-wage occupation.”

A total of $5.3 million was paid out in state benefits, in addition to $13.3 million paid out in Federal Pandemic Unemployment Compensation benefits. The unemployment insurance trust fund balance May 10 was $104.3 million.