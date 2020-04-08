SAB joins forces with Pennsylvania company to develop COVID-19 therapeutic

April 8, 2020

Sioux Falls-based SAB Biotherapeutics is joining with global biotherapeutics leader CSL Behring to rapidly develop SAB-185, a COVID-19 therapeutic candidate on track for clinical evaluation by early summer.

The partnership joins the forces of CSL Behring’s leading protein science capabilities with SAB’s novel immunotherapy platform capable of rapidly developing and producing natural, highly- argeted, high-potency, fully human polyclonal antibodies without the need for blood plasma donations from recovered patients, according to a statement from SAB.

“COVID-19 is a nearly unprecedented public health crisis,” said Dr. Bill Mezzanotte, CSL Behring’s executive vice president and head of research and development.

“That’s why we’re combining our leading capabilities in plasma product development and immunology with external collaborators to help find multiple, rapid solutions. In the near-term, SAB Biotherapeutics’ novel immunotherapy platform provides a new and innovative solution to rapidly respond without the need for human plasma, adding a different dimension to the industrywide plasma-derived hyperimmune alliance effort we recently launched for the COVID-19 crisis. For future pandemics, SAB’s platform may allow us to even more rapidly respond to patients’ needs.”

The therapeutic candidate, SAB-185, is generated from SAB’s proprietary DiversitAb platform, producing large volumes of human polyclonal antibodies targeted specifically to SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19.

“Driven by advanced genetic engineering and antibody science, SAB’s novel approach, leveraging genetically engineered cattle to produce fully human antibodies, enables a scalable and reliable production of targeted, higher potency neutralizing antibody product than has been previously possible,” its statement said.

SAB’s approach has expedited the rapid development of a novel immunotherapy for COVID-19, deploying the same natural immune response to fight the disease as recovered patients but with a much higher concentration of targeted antibodies.