Samaritan’s Feet founder named chair of Sanford International Board

Feb. 8, 2021

This paid piece is sponsored by Sanford Health.

Manny Ohonme, founder of Samaritan’s Feet and champion for global health, has been named chair of the nine-member Sanford International Board.

Erin Fujimoto, the co-founder and head of merchandising for Tommy John, a worldwide clothing company, and Micah Aberson, executive vice president of Sanford Health, have been named to the board.

Sanford International Board members are involved in the guidance, direction, oversight and promotion of Sanford’s global efforts to improve the human condition, which includes the oversight of Sanford World Clinic. The team is accountable to the Sanford Health Board of Trustees for fulfillment of the mission of the nonprofit organization.

Board members also are responsible for selecting the recipient of the Sanford Lorraine Cross Award. The $1 million prize honors someone pioneering a medical breakthrough, innovation or treatment to transform global health. This year’s presentation is scheduled to take place April 13. This year’s nominees are Dr. Mark Denison, Dr. Carl June and Dr. Michael Welsh.

“It is an incredible joy to be around Manny. His passion for people and for changing their lives is evident from the moment you meet him,” Aberson said. “Erin’s impressive background in business and finance really helps diversify the board. She will bring a unique perspective to the team and its mission.”

Commitments to Sanford Health

Ohonme moves to chair of the Sanford International Board after serving as vice chair for the past two years. Ohonme and his wife, Tracie, founded Samaritan’s Feet in 2003. Since its inception, Samaritan’s Feet has distributed over 7.5 million pairs of shoes in 108 countries and more than 420 U.S. cities.

“It is an honor and pleasure to be named chairman of Sanford International Board. I have the great fortune to follow in the footsteps of two amazing servant leaders who have held this position since the inception of this board,” Ohonme said.

“I am incredibly proud of the Sanford team, our audacious vision and our quest to serve and improve the human condition globally. Two endearing themes important to me that I have witnessed across Sanford Health’s ecosystem have been gratitude and hope. I am ready to serve and work tirelessly to build on past success as we continue to advance Sanford’s international mission, which I believe one day will revolutionize health care across the globe.”

Fujimoto started Tommy John with her husband, Tom, who grew up in Milbank in northeast South Dakota.

The clothing apparel company specializes in comfortable undergarments for men and women. She studied finance at Arizona State University and previously was a vice president financial adviser at J.P. Morgan. Last summer, Tommy John donated more than 2,000 items to health care workers at Sanford Health.

Aberson joined Sanford Health in 2015. He now serves as the health system’s executive vice president with operational oversight for the Sanford Health Plan, Sanford Sports Complex, Sanford Research, Sanford World Clinic, marketing, foundations, business development — including Profile by Sanford — and the organization’s public policy agenda.

Gary Hall Jr., Olympic gold medalist and type 1 diabetes advocate, will serve as vice chair of the Sanford International Board.