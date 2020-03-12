Sanford closes wellness centers, POWER programs

40 shares Share

March 12, 2020

Sanford Health is closing its Sanford POWER strength and conditioning programs, sports academy workouts, team practices and competitions as well as Sanford Wellness Centers for the next two weeks to slow the spread of COVID-19.

The closures begin Friday and impact operations in South Dakota, North Dakota, Minnesota and Iowa. Sanford Health will reassess after two weeks, and members will receive additional information.

“At a time when information on COVID-19 is fluid, we do know one of the best practices to slow the spread of the virus is social distancing, and we want to make sure we are doing our part to keep everyone as safe as possible,” said Steve Young, president of Sanford Sports. “This decision is in the best interest of the athletes, coaches and families who attend and support our academies as well as our fitness center members.”

The closures affect two multiteam events scheduled at the Sanford Sports Complex in Sioux Falls.

March 21 and 22: Sioux Falls Cyclones Indoor Classic at the Sanford Fieldhouse.

March 21 and 22: Big Sioux Challenge Volleyball Tournament at Sanford Pentagon.

Sanford Health physical therapy services in all locations will remain open, including POWER Sports Physical Therapy.