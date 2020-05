0 shares Share

May 8, 2020

A new mobile testing unit will allow Sanford Health to process COVID-19 tests on-site in an hour and can be deployed to hot spots.

“Getting this testing unit created and properly outfitted in the latest of laboratory technologies in such a short amount of time has been a tremendous undertaking,” said Rochelle Odenbrett, senior executive director for Sanford Laboratories.

“Testing and timely results are a huge part of the fight against COVID-19, and we’re glad to have this new advancement.”

The first usage of the mobile laboratory is today at Sanford Worthington Clinic in Worthington, Minn., where more than 100 local residents who work with the elderly population will be tested for COVID-19.

Equipping the truck was done in conjunction with Cepheid, a molecular diagnostics company. The truck also will serve as a mobile phlebotomy unit, where samples for antibody tests will be collected to help determine if individuals have previously had COVID-19.